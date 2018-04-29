This Fake Future Rap is the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Song We Deserve

uh, i can’t believe nobody is talking about Future’s super weird rap from the end credits of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR??? it doesn’t even spoil the movie… despite playing AFTER the movie!! managed to sneak a video and transcribe the lyrics– hope Disney doesn’t take this down!!! pic.twitter.com/n1bBlSZoEJ — demi adejuyigbe (@electrolemon) April 28, 2018

While Avengers: Infinity War might be dominating the box office and earning praise from fans and critics alike, everyone can agree that the film was missing one key ingredient: a rap from Future to play over the credits.

Luckily we have comedian Demi Adejuyigbe to rectify this glaring error, and his Future rap succinctly summarizes everything there is to fear about the Mad Titan known as Thanos. Check it out in the video player above!

“One snap and I’m murdering everything, skin purple, promethazine.” There aren’t enough ‘fire’ or ‘100’ emojis in the world to praise this track.

Adejuyigbe, who writes for NBC’s hit show The Good Place, has a ton of fun with these songs. Before blessing the world with his Avengers: Infinity War rap, he posted a video in the style of Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino as if made a song about Lando Calrissian for Solo: A Star Wars Story. And it was just as good as the Future track, of course.

Adejuyigbe made great use of the Avengers main theme by Alan Silvestri and improved it with references to buying Fox, re-incarnating and re-killing Quicksilver, and leaving Scott Lang alone because Thanos can’t find him.

We’re hoping Kevin Feige is paying attention and that Marvel Studios hires Adejuyigbe to write the final track to next year’s untitled Avengers sequel. The best course of action is to obviously do a Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2-type sequence, with all of the Avengers dancing it out with trap music’s biggest names.

This is the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that we deserve. Let’s make it happen, Feige.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters, but don’t expect to hear an awesome rap song before the post-credits scene.