Alan Silvestri Has Finished Scoring ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Avengers: Infinity War is officially one step closer to being complete!

After endless hours of filming and post production, Marvel’s upcoming blockbuster has now also completed the scoring process. Legendary composer Alan Silvestri has revealed that he was done with the film’s music as of last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about his work with Stephen Spielberg scoring Ready Player One, Silvestri was asked about Infinity War, and where he was at with that process.

“It’s funny because I feel like everything is still shaking… the dust hasn’t quite settled yet,” Silvestri told THR on the phone last week. “I wrapped Infinity War yesterday, and it was a really different experience than anything I’d done before, especially in regards to the approach and balancing quick shifts in tone.”

The shifting tones Silvestri is referring to comes from the sheer amount of different genres that are being blended together for Infinity War. Films like Black Panther, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Captain America: The Winter Soldier are all completely different in tone, yet the characters from each of them will be coming together in the same movie. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have talked at length about the difficulties of getting that blend right.

Though it’s no easy task, a composer with the skill and resume of Silvestri’s is certainly up to the task.

Silvestri made waves in 1985 with his work on Back to the Future. From there, he boarded several major blockbusters including both Back to the Future sequels, Predator, Judge Dredd, The Mummy Returns, Lilo & Stitch, The A-Team, and most recently, Ready Player One. The composer has been nominated for two Academy Awards over the years, one for his score of Forrest Gump, and the other for an original song written for The Polar Express.

While Infinity War is certainly a massive undertaking, it isn’t Silvestri’s first time working within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He scored the WWII-set Captain America: The First Avenger in 2011, as well as Marvel’s The Avengers in 2012. This will be Silvestri’s first film with the studio in nearly six years.

In addition to Avengers: Infinity War, Silvestri will also be scoring the currently untitled Infinity War sequel, which will be released on May 3, 2019.

How do you feel about the choice to bring Silvestri back for the final two Avengers films? Are you excited to hear what he brings to the table? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6.