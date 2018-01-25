Marvel

Marvel Fans Are Not Happy About the Latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sneak Peek

Anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War only seems to be growing, with fans wondering exactly when […]

Anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War only seems to be growing, with fans wondering exactly when we will see a second trailer for the upcoming film. And it looks like fans didn’t really get their wish tonight.

Speculation began this morning, when the official Marvel Canada Twitter account promised an exclusive sneak peek of Infinity War, which would air during the Canadian singing competition The Launch. While the tweet was deleted shortly after, excitement continued building about some sort of new look at Infinity War.

The sneak peek, which was released earlier tonight, ultimately ended up being a shorter, slightly re-cut version of the original Infinity War trailer. And judging by the response online, Marvel fans aren’t very pleased.

From fans lamenting about the sneak peek’s complete lack of new footage, to those joking about what this means for the rest of Infinity War‘s promotional campaign, here’s a round up of some of those responses.

