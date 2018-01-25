Marvel Fans Are Not Happy About the Latest ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Sneak Peek

Anticipation for Avengers: Infinity War only seems to be growing, with fans wondering exactly when we will see a second trailer for the upcoming film. And it looks like fans didn’t really get their wish tonight.

Speculation began this morning, when the official Marvel Canada Twitter account promised an exclusive sneak peek of Infinity War, which would air during the Canadian singing competition The Launch. While the tweet was deleted shortly after, excitement continued building about some sort of new look at Infinity War.

The sneak peek, which was released earlier tonight, ultimately ended up being a shorter, slightly re-cut version of the original Infinity War trailer. And judging by the response online, Marvel fans aren’t very pleased.

From fans lamenting about the sneak peek’s complete lack of new footage, to those joking about what this means for the rest of Infinity War‘s promotional campaign, here’s a round up of some of those responses.

Is that how it is @TheLaunchCTV ? I stay up until 3am for this “sneak peak” betrayal?? ? #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/jnZC8OlQhB — Danny Hegarty (@DannyGlittergah) January 25, 2018

So not only did you not give us new content, you shortened the content wE ALREADY HAD pic.twitter.com/YFQhtuto2I — Yasmeen is Distressed Because Infinity War (@TheYSSRusher) January 25, 2018

Lmao that preview of #AvengersInfinityWar was just the original trailer but edited poorly and worse. — TypicalSpider (@TypicalSpider65) January 25, 2018

When you see that “new” #AvengersInfinityWar Sneak Peek is just the old version of the trailer pic.twitter.com/MTBayQepeR — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) January 25, 2018

@CTV_Television Why you gotta do us dirty like that. #AvengersInfinityWar — Joshua (@HyperboreanDev) January 25, 2018

@JayAlex_Sr

“Sometimes it leads to very little, and it seems like it’s not worth it, and you wonder why you waited so long for something so disappointing”. -Captain America.#Avengers#InfinityWar #AvengersInfinityWar https://t.co/M5CFPOPrjw — Alejandro Arista (@JayAlex_Sr) January 25, 2018

