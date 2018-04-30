‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Did ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Foreshadow This Heartbreaking Scene?

Avengers: Infinity War is finally in theaters and audiences have been flocking to the latest installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Those audiences are being greeted not only by the biggest and most ambitious MCU project to date, but many little callbacks to previous films. One of those moments comes in what might be Infinity War’s most heart wrenching scene.

Warning! Major spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War beyond this point. If you haven’t seen the film yet and want to remain spoiler-free — and trust us, you do — now is a good time to check out some of our other pieces. You’ve been warned!

Audiences got their first look at the dynamic between Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr) and Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in Captain America: Civil War when Tony recruits him to fight on his side of the Avengers. That relationship is explored a little further in Spider-Man: Homecoming. There is a scene in that film where Tony scolds Peter after the teen tried to take down the Vulture by himself.

“What if somebody had died tonight?” Tony says. “Different story, right? ‘Cause that’s on you. And if you died, I feel like that’s on me. I don’t need that on my conscience.”

At the time it seemed like nothing too important. Sure, we’ve seen Tony’s conscience grow considerably since we first met him in Iron Man back in 2008, but that line from Homecoming takes on a new, almost unbearably sad tone when revisited after Avengers: Infinity War.

Perhaps the most heartbreaking scene in Infinity War is between Peter and Tony. After Thanos managed to get the Time Stone from Doctor Strange, the Mad Titan headed off to Earth where he completed the Infinity Gauntlet, snapped his fingers, and snuffed out half the life in the universe. Back on Titan, Peter seems to sense what’s coming. He tells Tony that he doesn’t feel very good before clutching onto Tony. In despair, the terrified teen looks to his trusted mentor and pleads with him, telling Tony that he doesn’t want to go even as his body began to crumble. Tony, literally watching his worst nightmare play out before his very eyes, is nearly speechless in grief. Devastated, paralyzed by the horror of it all, it’s Tony that is comforted by Peter, who tells Tony that it will be okay before disappearing into ash.

Peter Parker wasn’t the only person who died on Titan. Mantis, Drax, Star-Lord, and even Doctor Strange died right before Tony’s eyes, but it’s clear that it was Peter’s demise that hit him the hardest. Iron Man himself sits on Titan a broken man, left to mourn the one loss he said he couldn’t bear on his conscience not so long ago.

