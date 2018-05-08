Tom Holland Has Now Played Spider-Man As Many Times As Tobey Maguire

Avengers: Infinity War marks star Tom Holland‘s third outing as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — matching the same number of times Spider-Man trilogy star Tobey Maguire donned the mask, just two years after Holland first swung onto the scene in Captain America: Civil War.

Maguire sported the red and blues a longer time overall, appearing in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007), but Holland’s age and his at least six-movie contract all but guarantees the 21-year-old British actor will serve as the webhead for years to come.

Holland has already surpassed Andrew Garfield, who played the role just twice in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. After a lukewarm reception, the rebooted series was cancelled just two movies in — scrapping studio Sony’s plans for at least two more planned Amazing Spider-Man sequels and spinoff The Sinister Six.

Sony struck a deal with Disney-owned Marvel Studios in early 2015 that would allow the character the chance to operate in the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he’s already tangled with Captain America (Chris Evans), took up tutelage under mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), thwarted the nefarious plans of the Vulture (Michael Keaton) and fought to defend the universe against the dangerous Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Holland will reprise the role a fourth time in Avengers 4 before starring again in the still unnamed Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which will take the teenaged superhero abroad. Spider-Man’s status as an official Avenger and getting to take part in a wider universe where he can for the first time interact with other superheroes helped rejuvenate the character’s live-action presence after the first rebooted series failed to fully catch on with audiences.

Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy grossed more than $2.4 billion worldwide, beating out the cumulative $1.4 billion amassed by director Marc Webb’s pair of Amazing Spider-Man films. Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War, where Holland’s Peter Parker-slash-Spidey made his debut, earned $1.15 billion worldwide and was the highest-grossing movie of 2016.

Holland’s first solo outing as the character, 2017’s Marvel-produced Spider-Man: Homecoming, webbed up $880.2 million worldwide, and Avengers: Infinity War holds the biggest worldwide opening in movie history and just crossed $1 billion globally — making it the fastest movie to reach the milestone.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing. Holland will appear again in Avengers 4, out May 3, 2019, before returning again July 5, 2019 in his own sequel.