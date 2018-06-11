Artist Imagines Captain Marvel After Thanos’ ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Snap

Before crumbling to dust after Thanos snapped his fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, Nick Fury managed to get a distress message out to Captain Marvel. Now, a new piece of art shows what happened in Carol Danvers’ corner of the universe.

Artist Stephen Byrne recently shared how he envisioned Captain Marvel’s receipt of Fury’s distress call and art cements the idea that it was truly the entire universe that Thanos “balanced” with “The Snappening”. Somewhere in space, Captain Marvel is fighting a Skrull only for him to begin crumbling to nonexistence right before her surprised eyes. As she tries to make sense of what she’s seen, her pager goes off. A look of concern is shown on her face before it’s revealed exactly what the message is: “Incoming Transmission CODE: FURY.”

After the Snap 3. SPOILERS. A post shared by Stephen Byrne (@artworkofstephenbyrne) on Jun 9, 2018 at 12:15pm PDT

Like the two previous pieces in the “After the Snap” series Byrne has put out which show the aftermath of the Battle of Wakanda and reveals how things play out for Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s orbit — including Miles Morales, this Captain Marvel-centric piece drives home the idea that no corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is left unscathed by the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

And when it comes to those events, writer Christopher Markus makes it clear that things may not work out in Avengers 4 quite the way you’d expect.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus said. “It is a different movie than you think it is … Also… [the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.

“Even if the end is a tragedy, we wanted it to be definitive. To say, ‘Oh my gosh what’s he going to do?! He’s only got one [Infinity Stone] left! I wonder if he’ll get the other one!’ That just seemed like ‘Tune in next week’ jerking around.”

Fans will get to see how Avengers 4 plays out next year, but not before they’ll get to see more about Carol Danvers and just how she ended up fighting with that Skrull in space. Captain Marvel opens in theaters on March 8, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.