‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Trailer Generated Most Conversations On Social Media

The newest Avengers: Infinity War trailer dominated conversation on social media Sunday following the TV spot’s debut during Super Bowl 52, Deadline reports.

According to PreAct data provided by ComScore, Infinity War sparked 161K conversations, followed by Disney’s own Solo: A Star Wars Story, which generated 109K following its first-ever online footage debut.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The trailer has since generated over 4.6 million views on Marvel’s official YouTube page, nearly 700K views on Marvel Entertainment’s Facebook page, and 8.6 million views on Marvel Studios‘ Facebook page.

The 30-second TV spot gave fans plenty to talk about, from a fresh look at Captain America’s new Wakandan shield in action to the comeback of a grizzled Bucky Barnes.

It also gave big moments to Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy star Nebula, who made her first appearance in Infinity War promotion by popping up in the trailer.

Marvel helped prep the trailer debut by unleashing a set of 22 Infinity War emoji, unlocked by using relevant hashtags. Almost every superhero taking part in the superhero epic was represented, from Black Panther and Groot to Iron Man and a bearded Captain America.

Infinity War also dominated social media in the wake of its first trailer debut in November, where the trailer broke records — making it the most-viewed trailer ever in its first 24 hours. Marvel is expected to run the Infinity War trailer ahead of Black Panther, in theaters February 16.

Super Bowl 52 saw lots of studios come out to debut first or fresh looks at this year’s crop of movies: Universal Pictures dropped an action-packed look at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and the first trailer for Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, while Paramount aired new footage from John Krasinski and Emily Blunt horror A Quiet Place and the very first look at Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

Disney premiered the first Solo: A Star Wars Story footage in a TV spot Sunday before releasing the first full trailer online early Monday.

Netflix used the big game to announce the arrival of The Cloverfield Paradox to the streaming service while HBO bought ad space offering a Westworld season 2 trailer and release date.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.