‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Look at Thanos in Full Armor

Packing for an Avengers: Infinity War Hot Wheels toy reveals a new look at what appears to be Thanos’s fully-armored form in the film.

The packing for the “Avengers vs. Thanos” showdown set shows Thanos with his full armor on battling it out with Hot Wheels cars inspired by the Avengers. The Avengers probably will not turn into vehicles to fight Thanos in the film, but a version of Thanos in this armor has been seen before.

So far, all footage of Thanos shows him without armor. Toys and merchandise are not always accurate depictions of the events of the film, but that this same armor design has shown up more than once may lend some credence to the idea. It is possible that Thanos puts on his full armor only after assembling all six of the Infinity Stones into his Infinity Gauntlet.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo have said that this film, in many ways, belong to Thanos.

“I’m most excited for the audience to learn about [Thanos,” Joe Russo said while answering fan questions. “I think he’s a very interesting and complex villain. That’s why I like him. That’s why I’m excited for the audience to learn about him. I think his motivations, albeit psychotic, are compelling. And I think that in a lot of ways this is his movie, so it’s going to be very interesting to see how people respond to Thanos in the film.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.