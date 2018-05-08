‘Avengers: Infinity War’: New Detailed Closeup Images of Thanos Released

Marvel fans can now get an up-close look at the Mad Titan who changed the universe.

Marvel has released new closeup photos of Thanos (Josh Brolin) from Avengers: Infinity War that puts every scar on the villain’s face on display.

Avengers: Infinity War directors Anthony and Joe Russo spoke to IndieWire about the creation of Thanos. The work done by Digital Domain and Weta Digital may make Avengers: Infinity War an Academy Award contender in the VFX category.

“I think Thanos is a marvel,” Joe Russo said. “It really reflects every level of nuance in Josh Brolin’s performance. You’re watching Josh as a giant, purple alien, and you’re seeing all of his movement, all of his facial expressions, on the most subtle level. I don’t know that we’ve seen that level of photo-real performance capture before. Maybe in the Apes films, but this is really groundbreaking.”

Anthony Russo adds, “Even though he’s despicable on so many levels, there’s a part of Thanos that is very empathetic. He has a very complex inner life, and he’s not all bad. Josh is a performer who’s capable of delivering that kind of complexity, where you have that level of violence in him, but at the same time you have that level of sensitivity.”

Digital Design visual effects supervisor Kelly Port also discussed the work that went into bringing Thanos to life.

“We adjusted the model toward Brolin to maximize his performance as closely as possible, but still being true to the design of Thanos,” Port said. “We looked at them side by side to see if they were both conveying the intended emotion. If not, we tweaked it and fed it back into this learning system. And as you gave it hundreds of these adjustments, it kept getting smarter and smarter about what we wanted.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.