‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thanos Farm Scene Gets Set to ‘Old Town Road’

At the end of Avengers: Infinity War, with the universe perfectly balanced in the eyes of the Mad Titan, Thanos retires to a farm on an unnamed planet. He hangs his armor on a scarecrow and prepares for a pastoral life, just as he did in the Marvel Universe after the events of The Infinity Gauntlet. The folks over at Lights, Camera, Pod felt inspired to rescore this moment with the remix of Lil Nas X’s country rap hit “Old Town Road. Released on April 5th, the remix features vocals by Billy Ray Cyrus and is proving to be a big hit. You can watch a listen above.

While the planet has never been named on screen, Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed how they refer to it. “No, I think that — I’m not sure why…oh, you know what? We’d always just refer to whatever planet he’s on as Titan 2, you know, and I think they probably just didn’t put the 2 in there as he found a new home,” the Russos said.

The first Titan is Thanos‘ homeworld. According to him, the world collapsed after its population grew to unsustainable levels. This inspired his quest to remove half of the population of the galaxy, thus preventing similar catastrophes on other planets.

The farm scene in Infinity War is borrowed from the conclusion of Marvel Comics’ Infinity Gauntlet event series. Thanos’ creator, Jim Starlin, wrote the series, with George Perez and Ron Lim providing art. Infinity Gauntlet #6 sees Thanos fake his own death after his defeat by the Marvel heroes and his own hubris and self-doubt. He then flees to an unnamed planet, hoping to live out his life in obscurity.

That doesn’t work for Thanos in the comics (Adam Warlock finds him and makes him the secret sixth member of the Infinity Watch). It won’t work for Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe either. After Thanos eliminated half of all life, the Avengers plan to live up to their name in Avengers: Endgame. Based on the latest trailer for the film, they’re willing to do “whatever it takes.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

