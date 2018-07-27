‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Extended Thanos Fight Scene Released Online

With the home release of Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon, various clips and featurettes are being released online to promote the film’s Blu-ray. Earlier this week, we got a closer look at the Marvel directors behind the scenes, and today we finally got a chance to see the fight with Thanos come to life, both on screen and behind the camera.

You can watch the “Extended Thanos Fight” special feature in the video above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The feature begins with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the scene. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo, along with executive producer Trinh Tran, sing the praises of Sam Hargrave, the film’s stunt coordinator. Tran says that they “owe it to Sam Hargrave who created these amazing stunts for Titan.”

While the filmmakers talk, the actors in the movie are showing flying around the set, fighting with a motion-capture Thanos. Hargrave then talks about what went into creating that scene and how crazy it was to work with all of those big actors at once.

About 90 seconds into the video, the behind-the-scenes shots end, and the actual footage from the film begins. For the first time since the movie was in theaters, we get to see the Avengers take on Thanos.

The scene picks up with the heroes in the middle of their ambush on Thanos’ home planet, Titan. Doctor Strange attacks first, using his cloak to try and trap the villain. He then sends Spider-Man flying through various portals, allowing him to attack Thanos from all angles. As you’ll probably recall, this doesn’t go too well for the heroes, as Thanos quickly rides himself of both Strange and Spidey.

Iron Man does his best to catch Thanos by surprise, shooting multiple explosives in his direction. Unfortunately, with the power of most of the Infinity Stones in his gauntlet, Thanos turns the flames around on Tony and fires them back.

Sadly, the clip doesn’t last for very long, but there’s still reason to celebrate. Avengers: Infinity War will be available digitally on July 31st. The Blu-ray and DVD will be on sale in August.

Are you excited for Avengers: Infinity War to arrive on Blu-ray? What are you most looking forward to watching again? Let us know in the comments!