Infinity Gauntlet Souvenir Sippers Inspired By ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Selling Out At Disneyland Resort

The Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California is now offering souvenir cups shaped like the Infinity Gauntlet worn by Thanos in Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War — and the collectible sippers proved such a hit with park guests the coveted cups already sold out over the weekend.

More inventory is expected this week, MousePlanet reports.

The souvenir sippers are convincing replicas of the Infinity Gauntlet wielded by Josh Brolin’s ultimate bad guy in Infinity War, and like the Gauntlet itself, can be worn on the arm.

Your liquid of choice is stored within the fist, and the straw is near the thumb, just near the Time Stone — one of the six Infinity Stones filling out the completed gauntlet.

The sippers, available at outdoor vending carts in several locations throughout Disneyland’s sister park Disney California Adventure, sell for $20 plus tax and come with a bottled soft drink.

Guests can also nab the sipper at counter service locations for $18.49 plus tax with fountain beverage included.

One location you’re sure to find the cup is near Disney California Adventure Park’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission — BREAKOUT! ride, located in the back section of Hollywood Land.

Instagram user parksandcons reports the Gauntlet is also available at soda carts located near the Off The Page gallery shop and the Hyperion Theater, both located within Hollywood Land nearby the Guardians of the Galaxy-themed ride.

They got Infinity Gauntlet sippers at Disneyland

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing.