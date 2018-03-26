‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos’ Voice for India Has Been Cast

Marvel Studios has found the voice of its Mad Titan in India.

Actor Rana Daggubati will provide the voice of Thanos for the Telugu language dub of Avengers: Infinity War. Bringing Daggubati onboard is part of Disney India’s efforts to expand its localization efforts, according to The Times of India.

“I’ve grown up reading Marvel Comics and Marvel movies with their intricately woven storylines. It is fascinating to see how Marvel has created characters and stories that resonate so well with audiences across the globe, making movies at a scale that one had never before imagined,” Rana said in a press statement. “Characters such as Iron Man and Captain America have been my favorites. So dubbing for Avengers: Infinity War was thrilling. Voicing for Thanos, a villain so powerful that some of the biggest superheroes have a tough time dealing with, was an exciting experience.”

Bikram Duggal, Executive Director and Head, Studio Entertainment, Disney India, added, “This year marks a milestone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it turns 10 and to add to the excitement, we are releasing Avengers: Infinity War – the biggest superhero crossover one has ever seen.

“Keeping with the anticipation around the movie, we are offering our fans in South India an opportunity to experience the grandeur of the movie in a language that they prefer. With Rana Daggubati coming on board as the voice of Thanos, we are confident of reaching out to a wider audience base while retaining the magnitude and staying true to the ethos of the Marvel brand.”

Thanos will be voiced by Josh Brolin in the original English language version of Avengers: Infinity War. Brolin is also playing Cable in the 20th Century Fox’s Marvel movie Deadpool 2 and he fully expects the latter film, which will be laced with irreverent and fourth-wall-breaking humor, to lob out some jokes about him also playing Thanos.

“I can’t imagine there’s not going to be any,” Brolin said. “I’ll put it that way. I’m up here right now in snowy Vancouver doing reshoots for Deadpool. Given that it’s a satire of all superhero movies, especially Marvel movies, how can you not?”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.