‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Think Jean Grey Phoenix Could Take Thanos in a Fight

Plenty of Marvel fans are still reeling from the events of Avengers: Infinity War, but it looks like some would’ve liked to see another character enter the fray.

In the days since Infinity War was released, some fans have speculated that Jean Grey and her Phoenix powers would have easily been able to fight Thanos (Josh Brolin). While there’s no easy example of the two fighting in the comics, many have argued that the Phoenix force would be a powerful enough force against the Mad Titan.

Of course, Jean and her fellow X-Men members probably won’t be around to save the day in Avengers 4, with their hypothetical introduction into the MCU still a ways away. But that hasn’t stopped fans from getting excited about, and joking about, the possibility. Here’s a round-up of some of those tweets.

@yunghermoso

jean grey coulda easily washed thanos — Beau Degás (@yunghermoso) May 9, 2018

@jenlisakendrick

THANOS WAIT UNTIL YOU MEET JEAN GREY THEN YOULL KNOW HEH — yún (@noolazm) May 2, 2018

@Coyatree

I’m just saying Jean Grey can take Thanos ??‍♀️just throw her in the next movie — Atlantis YAYO (@Coyatree) May 9, 2018

@Priiish_

Am I the only one that believes that Jean Grey could’ve defeated Thanos? She’s literally the most powerful mutant there is. — Silve (@Priiish_) April 29, 2018

@Yuhyuhgabe_

Watch I’m calling it Jean Grey is gonna kick Thanos’s asss — im single (@Yuhyuhgabe_) May 1, 2018

@kayviixiii

the only way i’ll be okay with bringing x men into the mcu is if they bring jean grey and make her wipe out thanos like she did with apocalypse. — Kayla-Renée Wilson (@kayviixiii) May 5, 2018

@mycoveriscas

anyway jean grey with her phoenix force could end thanos where is she — gansey boy met chris evans!!! (@mycoveriscas) April 30, 2018

@jenlisakendrick

jean grey could take on thanos easy, that’s the tea — beca supremacist liv // saw IW (@jenlisakendrick) May 1, 2018

@CJohnAlfred21

Jean Grey was the original “Snapper” before Thanos — C. (@CJohnAlfred21) May 9, 2018

@hotlinekream