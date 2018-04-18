‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin Says Thanos Is a “Finite” Role

Thanos has been built up as a major threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since the mid-credits scene in The Avengers, and though Josh Brolin has been playing the role since 2014, fans shouldn’t expect him to stick around.

On the eve of the Mad Titan’s clash with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Infinity War, Brolin has intimated that his role has a clear endpoint, and it might be soon. The actor made it clear he wouldn’t have a Loki-length stint in the MCU while speaking with Empire Magazine about why he was drawn to Deadpool 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I don’t like the idea of a franchise, personally,” Brolin said. “That’s what makes the Thanos thing really great. It’s a finite thing, and I like that.”

Brolin was explaining that it took some convincing before he decided to play Cable, which he described as a four-movie arc for the character in the X-Men cinematic universe. But that’s only tangential to the real point, which is that Thanos’ time in the MCU will be short.

Which makes sense, considering that Marvel Studios doesn’t hang onto villains except in very few cases, such as Tom Hiddleston as Loki or Frank Grillo as Crossbones. And though Thanos might appear in the untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, it’s likely that the heroes will prevail and eliminate the threat.

But still, it kind of puts a damper in things, knowing that Brolin himself has stated the role is sunsetting soon. Especially when he uses the four-movie deal as Cable in comparison. Even considering the minor appearances in Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers: Age of Ultron, this latest film is his most substantial role in the MCU yet.

Even if it is a short run, the directors of the next two Avengers movies are obviously proud of what Brolin has achieved in the role.

“He’s such an amazing performer and so uniquely suited to Thanos,” co-director Anthony Russo said to the Telegraph. “What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe. While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things.

“Josh Brolin is perhaps the best example that you can find where you have somebody who has a physical presence and brings that level of intensity and threat, while at the same time having another layer always at work underneath that, which is a very complex inner life and a lot of emotional depth and texture.”

Fans will get to see Thanos heralding the end in Avengers: Infinity War, premiering April 27th.

Are you sad that Thanos won’t be sticking around for long? Let us know how you feel in the comments.

[h/t CBM]