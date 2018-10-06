Vincent D’Onofrio Has the Perfect Response to Kingpin Teaming Up With ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Villain Thanos

As we saw in Avengers: Infinity War earlier this year, Thanos doesn’t exactly need any help in controlling an entire galaxy, much like Kingpin doesn’t need any help ruling New York City with an iron fist. What if the two villains chose to combine their powers? Could anyone or anything stand in their way? Fortunately, we’ll never have to find out, as it sounds like Kingpin has no interest in teaming up with an angry, purple giant.

On Tuesday, one Marvel fan took to Twitter to ask actor Vincent D’Onofrio, who plays Kingpin on Marvel’s Daredevil, if he had any thoughts on the idea of his character working alongside Thanos. D’Onofrio certainly did have a thought on the subject: He definitely wasn’t into it.

When asked about the team-up, the actor simply responded, “Aliens bother me.”

While it’s D’Onofrio answering the question, he does sound a lot like Wilson Fisk in his response, and that’s totally an opinion you could see the Kingpin having. He’s a grounded, old-school guy, much like the actor that portrays him. It’s not out of the realm of possibility to think that he’d want nothing to do with life outside of Earth.

What makes this response great though, is the fact that there’s another, much deeper level to it. Fans of sci-fi, or Will Smith, will likely remember D’Onofrio’s role in Men in Black, where he played the film’s main villain. Well, sort of. D’Onofrio played an angry farmer named Edgar who discovered an alien ship that had crashed in his field. The alien inside took Edgar, removed all of his organs and bones, and wore his skin like a suit. It makes sense to anyone who saw that movie that D’Onofrio isn’t really into alien life.

Do you think Thanos and Kingpin would make a good team? Do you want to see D’Onofrio play another alien in the new Men in Black movie? Because we sure do.