‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thanos Salvation HD Trailer Released

Thanos is taking what he wants for the universe by force, but in his eyes, that’s not a bad thing.

A new international trailer puts the spotlight on Thanos, specifically how quickly he can change the world to his liking. If he gets all of the stones things can change with but a snap of his fingers, and now you can check out the trailer in full HD.

While Thanos isn’t going to go easy on the Avengers or Earth in general, according to him “It’s a small price to pay for salvation.” Marvel’s heroes will probably disagree with him on that point, so expect a brutal and massive battle to prove they don’t need any help from the mad titan.

Infinity War co-director Joe Russo recently explained what happened to Thanos in the leadup to Infinity War, something fans will get a glimpse of in the film but to the point where they will see everything.

“Thanos is this virtually indestructible character who’s stronger than the Hulk, and has invincible skin,” Russo said. “He’s from a planet called Titan. Many years prior to the film his planet was experiencing a cataclysmic shift. They were running out of resources, and they were overpopulated. Thanos made a recommendation that they exterminate half the population randomly in order to save the rest of the population. Of course, the Titans rejected his notion, branded him a mad man, exiled him, and the planet ended up dying. So he has taken it upon himself to go planet-by-planet throughout the universe and wipe out half of the population of each planet as a way to correct the planet and bring it back into balance.”

The Russos couldn’t be happier to have Brolin in the Thanos role, who brings a presence all his own to the part.

“He’s such an amazing performer and so uniquely suited to Thanos,” co-director Anthony Russo said to the Telegraph. “What we were looking for in the character of Thanos is the strongest, most intimidating figure in the universe. While at the same time we wanted to tell a story about a character with a really complex and empathetic interior life. There are not a lot of actors that can give you both of those things.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.