‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos Draws Comparisons To “Savage Patrick”

The classic animated series SpongeBob SquarePants has provided countless memes for the Internet to fawn over, but the latest has crossed over with the trailer of Avengers: Infinity War for epic results.

The “Savage Patrick” meme is very recent, though it comes from an episode nearly 20 years old. “Nature Pants” first aired on Nickelodeon on September 11, 1999. But the meme has recently been used for topical references, including Black Panther.

But with the release of the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, fans are now turning to the upcoming Marvel Studios movie to create new memes.

In the scene where Captain America attempts to rip the Infinity Gauntlet from Thanos‘ hand, and Thanos squints almost as if he’s amused at the futile gesture, the Mad Titan makes a face that many are comparing to the “Savage Patrick” meme.

Check out the original scene, then view the resulting images to judge for yourself.

@avenseenafauzi

@captaindeadpooI

@JoshuaYehl

Cap confronting Thanos even tho it’s suicide is one of the most iconic moments Marvel has to offer AND IT’S GOING TO BE IN AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR! pic.twitter.com/Z5xdTUNu5K — Joshua Yehl (@JoshuaYehl) March 16, 2018

@BlacknAction

“Infinity War’s point of view is Thanos’ point of view, so it’s a villain driving the narrative.” pic.twitter.com/53R4BhXONb — Devon Hayato (@BlacknAction) March 16, 2018

@blackguhhfly

Thanos x Patrick meme crossover> — fbg marlo (@blackguhhfly) March 16, 2018

@FredTJoseph

@danverstark

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

