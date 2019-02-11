‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Addresses Mystery of Thor’s Eye

When Marvel Studios began promoting Avengers: Infinity War, almost every piece of imagery featuring the God of Thunder raised questions.

After Thor‘s battle with Hela in resulted in the loss of an eye, fans were confused when promo art and merchandise showed Odinson with both eyes firmly intact. But the new Avengers movie directly addressed those supposed inconsistencies with help from a Guardian of the Galaxy.

Warning: Minor spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below.

During the events of Thor: Ragnarok, Hela slashed out one of her brother’s eyes, resulting in him looking a bit more like his dear old dad. But Thor gets a replacement from Rocket, who is known for his habit of taking people’s appendages for a good laugh. And while he does provide his new ally with a new eye, Rocket remains on the lookout to procure even more body parts.

Watch out, Bucky Barnes.

Thor has his new eye during the film’s epic climax, and so his friends don’t think he’s changed much since his absence aside from a new haircut. In fact, when Captain America comments on Thor’s exchange, it results in a humorous exchange in which the God of Thunder accuses Steve Rogers of copying his bearded look.

Marvel Studios constantly makes people guess, and fans have been asking questions since the release of Thor: Ragnarok. Those trailers showed scenes where Thor had both eyes, but in the finished film they were altered to show that he was missing one. Marvel also showed footage of Avengers: Infinity War at San Diego Comic-Con in which Thor had both eyes, and in the later trailers he was wearing an eyepatch.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, addressed those “inconsistencies” with Collider last year.

“Some of the commercials for this film have him not missing an eye,” said Feige. “So you don’t know what’s going on. Like we didn’t want to spoil that in any of the footage we shot. No, we didn’t think about that. We thought about what’s fun for the character. What’s cool for the character. Not ‘Are we sullying our good-looking actor?’ He looks good in any way. In any way, shape, and form.”

Thor might have a new eye, but fans will have to wait to see his hair restored.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

