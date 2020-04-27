James Gunn Reveals if Thor Actually Understands Groot in Avengers: Infinity War

✖

James Gunn has revealed if Thor actually understands Groot in Avengers: Infinity War. For the Guardians of the Galaxy director, it might be more of a case of Thor’s playful nature than anything else. The questions come up because of all the time the God of Thunder spent with the Guardians during the film. A lot of people want the Asgardian sharing screen time with the heroes in their third movie, but it remains to be seen if that’s going to happen. But, when Thor needed a new weapon to get his vengeance on Thanos, he traveled to Nidavellir with Rocket Raccoon and Groot to accomplish the deed. With some clutch help from Eitri, the ax was forged and the trio stormed into battle. That landing is one of the most iconic images from Infinity War.

Gunn wrote on Twitter, “Thor was making a joke, as he is prone to do, when he said Groot was an elective. Being a god of sorts he doesn’t have the same high bar for understanding Groot as the Guardians do.”

Comicbook.com held a Quarantine Watch Party on Sunday night featuring Infinity War. Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely both shared their take on the Groot and Thor moment of bringing Stormbreaker together. It sounds like they could barely contain their excitement.

Thor was making a joke, as he is prone to do, when he said Groot was an elective. Being a god of sorts he doesn’t have the same high bar for understanding Groot as the Guardians do. https://t.co/KG6GCqJZkX — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 25, 2020

“I remember being delighted when we realized where Stormbringer's handle was going to come from,” Markus wrote. “It's character crossover for a real plot reason. And for the rest of his career, Thor will be waving Groot's arm around. -CM #Infinitywar #QuarantineWatchParty”

If you enjoyed tonight’s Watch Party, Monday brings Endgame with The Russo Brothers in tow as well. It’s going to be a great time. Wondering how to Join? Well, Brandon Davis has the instructions for you.

“It's easy! At 7pm ET on April 26, everybody who wishes to attend the Quarantine Watch Party events presses play on their respective editions of Avengers: Endgame -- be it a digital download, a 4K or blu-ray copy, or a Disney+ stream. Then, viewers hop on Instagram or Twitter and post using #QuarantineWatchParty and #AvengersEndgame with their thoughts, jokes, debates and photos showing off their at-home theater set ups!”

Avengers: Infinity War is coming to Disney+ on June 25 and you can watch Avengers: Endgame now on Disney+ by clicking here.

