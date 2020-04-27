Avengers: Infinity War Writers Reveal Why Original Avengers Were Kept Alive

✖

Avengers: Infinity War’s writers revealed why the original Avengers were kept alive heading into Endgame. Comicbook.com had Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely sharing their insight on Twitter of the Quarantine Watch Party. As soon as everyone walked out the theater after Infinity War, fans noticed the original six were all unscathed by The Snap. Well, then the question became; Why keep all of the OG team together while sacrificing recent favorites like Black Panther, The Guardians of the Galaxy, and Spider-Man. Wrapping up the Infinity Saga was a large goal in Endgame and the writers agree it was an intentional decision to focus the film on the heroes that got this entire thing rolling.

@WoodyoncpFilms asked the duo, “Were the original Avengers intended to be left alive so that Endgame could be very much a finale and an ode to these original characters? #InfinityWar #QuarantineWatchParty”

Well, Christopher Markus agreed pretty readily. With the script being so fluid though, there was room to edit the entire thing on the fly. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige largely agreed with that sentiment in an interview with Empire Magazine last year.

“People would point out that that Cap wasn’t in Infinity War a whole lot,” Feige explained. “And Iron Man didn’t really speak for that last half hour because of what was going on. But those characters, and all of the original six, are very much the focus of Endgame in a very personal and emotional way.” Captain America (Chris Evans), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) had to reassemble to end this once and for all.

