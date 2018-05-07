Tom Holland Got Emotional Watching ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ for the Second Time

If you got emotional watching Avengers: Infinity War, rest assured you aren’t alone. Even Spider-Man actor Tom Holland took a hit to the feels with the Marvel Cinematic Universe film, at least on second viewing.

While speaking at a Q&A for his charity The Brothers Trust, Holland revealed that while the first time he saw the film he was too stressed to cry the second viewing was a different story according to a report from Webbed Media.

Tom didn’t cry when he saw the film the first time because he was so stressed as he didn’t know much about what was happening. The second time he could afford to be more relaxed and admits he got a bit emotional.

Holland getting emotional seeing Avengers: Infinity War may feel appropriate considering that the actor was central to one of the most emotional and devastating scenes in the film. In that scene, Holland’s Spider-Man fearfully told his mentor, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that he didn’t feel well before clutching to him and pleading that he didn’t want to go even as he crumbled out of existence. The scene drew tears from many fans, and also spawned quite a few hilariously bittersweet memes as well.

However, even though he got emotional when he saw the scene for himself in the film, Holland also told those in attendance that he enjoyed filming the scene even though he found out about it only right before filming it.

Tom filmed the Spider-Man death scene the same day he found out his character was dying. Even he was taken aback when he saw the death in the film as he just remembers having the time of his life filming.

Holland also praised Downey for his improvisational skills, not just in the pivotal death scene, but elsewhere in the film as well.

When asked about the improvising on his death scene he said he did but “all I did was say I don’t want to go a few times.” He said RDJ is the king of improvising. During the scene on the donut ship with Dr. Strange & Iron Man, Tom actually improvised the “I’m back up” line to which RDJ quickly quipped back saying that the adults are talking.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

