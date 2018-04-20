‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Star Tom Holland Thought ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Was A Show About Cars

When you’ve been on a press tour for weeks and are regularly being tasked with answering a variety of questions that you must deftly navigate as to not give away key details about a film, it’s likely that you’ll make plenty of mental mistakes. During a recent promotional appearance by Avengers: Infinity War star Tom Holland, the actor mistakenly thought RuPaul’s Drag Race was a show about racing cars when responding to an interviewer. Check out the awkward answer in the tweet below.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Holland took on @daveberry_tweet‘s ‘Showbiz Scenarios’ challenge. Important questions for the guys – which Avenger looks the best in drag? The full interview will be on the Dave Berry Show Podcast this Friday. pic.twitter.com/MMTOZ31yAH — Absolute Radio (@absoluteradio) April 18, 2018

While a guest on Absolute Radio alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, Holland was tasked with deciding who would win RuPaul’s drag queen competitive series between Robert Downey Jr., Tom Hiddleston, or Bradley Cooper. Holland replied, “I think Downey would win at Drag Race because he has the fastest cars.”

Cumberbatch wasn’t willing to let the faux pas slide, as he then corrected his co-star, “Aaah… it’s not that kind of Drag Race. RuPaul, man.” After realizing what show the host was actually talking about, Holland exclaimed, “Oh yes… I do know what that is!”

The Doctor Strange actor then went on to confirm that he believed Hiddleston would be declared the winner, claiming the Loki actor can “dress up pretty mighty fine“.

With the show being in its 10th season, it’s unlikely you’d encounter someone of Holland’s age who isn’t at last somewhat aware of the program or specifically aware of RuPaul. With the actor hailing from the UK, it’s possible that he momentarily imagined a series like Top Gear, which has been a staple of British television for decades, and immediately thought about cars when he heard the phrase “drag race.”

The film’s cast only has another week of secrecy before Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters, so hopefully no one else makes any goofs during interviews before the film opens.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters April 27th.

Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

