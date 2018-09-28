‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tops HPA Awards Nominations

With three nominations, Avengers: Infinity War tops the list of nominees for the Hollywood Professional Association Awards, which celebrate accomplishments in post-production for films, TV, and advertising.

The awards celebrate color grading, visual effects, and sound. The nomination period runs from September to September (ideal for giving summer blockbusters a shot at the title), and so nominees alongside Avengers include last year’s Best Picture winner The Shape of Water and the critically-beloved Blade Runner 2049.

Supergirl, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow also scored nominations.

You can see the full list of nominees, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, below. The awards ceremony will take place on November 15 in Los Angeles.

Outstanding Color Grading – Feature Film

Avengers: Infinity War

Steven J. Scott, Charles Bunnag // Technicolor – Hollywood

Red Sparrow

Dave Hussey // Company 3

The Shape of Water

Chris Wallace // Deluxe – Toronto

Alpha

Maxine Gervais // Technicolor – Hollywood

The Greatest Showman

Tim Stipan // Company 3

Outstanding Color Grading – Television

Damnation – “Sam Riley’s Body”

Paul Allia // Picture Shop

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot”

Steven Bodner // Light Iron

The Crown – “Paterfamilias”

Asa Shoul // Molinare

Game of Thrones – “Beyond the Wall”

Joe Finley // Sim

The Crossing – “Pilot”

Tony Smith // Picture Shop

Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial

Bottega Veneta – “Spring/Summer 2018 Trailer”

Tim Masick // Company 3

Tile – “Lost Panda”

Tom Poole // Company 3

Volkswagen – “Kids Dream”

Adam Scott // The Mill

Audi – “Final Breath”

Sofie Borup // Company 3

Bottega Veneta – “Spring/Summer 2018 Main”

Tim Masick // Company 3

Outstanding Editing – Feature Film

A Quiet Place

Christopher Tellefsen, ACE

Coco

Steve Bloom

You Were Never Really Here

Joe Bini

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Eddie Hamilton, ACE

Believer

Demian Fenton

Outstanding Editing – Television (30 Minutes and Under)

The End of the F***ing World – “Episode One”

Mike Jones

Vida – “Episode 6”

JoAnne Yarrow

Vice – “After the Fall”

Kelly Kendrick // Vice

Barry – “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”

Kyle Reiter

Vice Principals – “The Union of the Wizard & The Warrior”

Jeff Seibenick

Outstanding Editing – Television (Over 30 Minutes)

Stranger Things – “Chapter Nine: The Gate”

Kevin D. Ross, ACE

The Defiant Ones – “Part 2”

Doug Pray, Lasse Järvi

Game of Thrones – “The Dragon and the Wolf”

Crispin Green

Westworld – “The Passenger”

Anna Hauger, Mako Kamitsuna, MPEG, Andrew Seklir, ACE

Counterpart – “The Crossing”

Dana E. Glauberman, ACE

Outstanding Sound – Feature Film

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Katy Wood, Addison Teague, Juan Peralta, Tom Johnson // Skywalker Sound

The Shape of Water

Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaille // Deluxe – Toronto

Avengers: Infinity War

Shannon Mills, Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, Dan Laurie // Skywalker Sound

Blade Runner 2049

Mark Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth // Formosa Group

Black Panther

Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor // Skywalker Sound

Outstanding Sound – Television

Yellowstone – “Daybreak”

Allan Murray, Tim LeBlanc, Dean Zupancic // Warner Bros

Waco – “Operation Showtime”

Craig Mann, Kelly Oxford, Laura Wiest, Karen Vassar Triest, David Brownlow, Beau Borders // Technicolor – Hollywood

Dark – “Secret”

Alexander Wurtz, Achim Hofmann, Jorg Elsner, Ansgar Frerich, Christian Bichoff // Basis Berlin

Yellowstone – “Kill the Messenger”

Allan Murray, Tim LeBlanc, Dean Zupancic // Warner Bros.

Altered Carbon – “Out of the Past”

Brett Hinton, Mark Allen, Owen Granich-Young, Andy King, Keith Rogers // Atomic Sound

Outstanding Sound – Commercial

OXFAM – “The Heist No One Is Talking About”

Neil Johnson // Factory Studios

KIA – “Fueled by Youth”

Nathan Dubin // Margarita Mix

SANE – “Let Me Talk”

Anthony Moore, Jack Hallett // Factory Studios

Monster – “Opportunity Roars”

Tom Jucarone // Sound Lounge

ICRC – “Hope”

Anthony Moore // Factory Studios

Outstanding Visual Effects – Feature Film

Maze Runner: The Death Cure

R. Christopher White, Daniel Macarin, Philip Leonhardt, Paul Ramsden, Jeremy Fort // Weta Digital

Blade Runner 2049

Richard Clegg, Axel Akesson, Wesley Chandler, Stefano Carta, Ian Cooke-Grimes // MPC

Rampage

Erik Winquist, Benjamin Pickering, Stephen Unterfranz, Thrain Shadbolt, David Clayton // Weta Digital

Thor: Ragnarok

Kyle McCulloch, Alexis Wajsbrot, Ben Loch, Harry Bardak // Framestore

Avengers: Infinity War

Matt Aitken, David Conley, Charles Tait, Paul Story, Marvyn Young // Weta Digital

Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Under 13 Episodes)

Altered Carbon – “Out of the Past”

Everett Burrell, Tony Meagher, Steve Moncur, Christine Lemon, Paul Jones // DNEG

Outlander – “Eye of the Storm”

Richard Briscoe // Outlander Production

Daniel Norlund, Filip Orrby // Goodbye Kansas

Aladino Debert, Greg Teegarden // Digital Domain

Black Mirror – “Metalhead”

Russel McLean, Michael Bell, Pete Levy, Steven Godfrey, Stafford Lawrence // DNEG

Game of Thrones – “Beyond the Wall”

Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Ted Rae, Eric Carney // HBO

David Ramos // El Ranchito

Westworld – “The Passenger”

Jay Worth, Bruce Branit // Deep Water FX

Bobo Skipper // Important Looking Pirates

Kama Moiha // COSA VFX

Mike Enriquez // DNEG

Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Over 13 Episodes)

Supergirl – “For Good”

Armen V. Kevorkian, Gevork Babityan, Kris Cabrera, Jerry Chalupnik, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX

Agents of SHIELD – “Orientation: Part 1”

Mark Kolpack, Sabrina Arnold // Marvel

Kevin Yuille, David Ray, Hnedel Maximore // FuseFX

Hawaii Five-O – “A’ole e ‘olelo mai ana ke ahi ua ana ia”

Adam Avitabile, Daniel Toomey, Michael Kirylo, Ryan Smolarek, Wayne Hollingsworth // Picture Shop

Legends of Tomorrow – “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly”

Armen V. Kevorkian, Andranik Taranyan, Jason Shulman, Dan Aprea, Lycee Anaya // Encore VFX

NCIS: LA – “A Line in the Sand/Ninguna Salida”

Dylan Chudzynski, Michael Carter, Joe Suzuki, Jacob Kuhne // DigitalFilm Tree