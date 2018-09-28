‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tops HPA Awards Nominations

With three nominations, Avengers: Infinity War tops the list of nominees for the Hollywood Professional Association Awards, which celebrate accomplishments in post-production for films, TV, and advertising.
The awards celebrate color grading, visual effects, and sound. The nomination period runs from September to September (ideal for giving summer blockbusters a shot at the title), and so nominees alongside Avengers include last year’s Best Picture winner The Shape of Water and the critically-beloved Blade Runner 2049.
Supergirl, Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, Black Panther, Thor: Ragnarok, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow also scored nominations.
You can see the full list of nominees, thanks to The Hollywood Reporter, below. The awards ceremony will take place on November 15 in Los Angeles.
Outstanding Color Grading – Feature Film
Avengers: Infinity War
Steven J. Scott, Charles Bunnag // Technicolor – Hollywood
Red Sparrow
Dave Hussey // Company 3
The Shape of Water
Chris Wallace // Deluxe – Toronto
Alpha
Maxine Gervais // Technicolor – Hollywood
The Greatest Showman
Tim Stipan // Company 3
Outstanding Color Grading – Television
Damnation – “Sam Riley’s Body”
Paul Allia // Picture Shop
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – “Pilot”
Steven Bodner // Light Iron
The Crown – “Paterfamilias”
Asa Shoul // Molinare
Game of Thrones – “Beyond the Wall”
Joe Finley // Sim
The Crossing – “Pilot”
Tony Smith // Picture Shop
Outstanding Color Grading – Commercial
Bottega Veneta – “Spring/Summer 2018 Trailer”
Tim Masick // Company 3
Tile – “Lost Panda”
Tom Poole // Company 3
Volkswagen – “Kids Dream”
Adam Scott // The Mill
Audi – “Final Breath”
Sofie Borup // Company 3
Bottega Veneta – “Spring/Summer 2018 Main”
Tim Masick // Company 3
Outstanding Editing – Feature Film
A Quiet Place
Christopher Tellefsen, ACE
Coco
Steve Bloom
You Were Never Really Here
Joe Bini
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
Eddie Hamilton, ACE
Believer
Demian Fenton
Outstanding Editing – Television (30 Minutes and Under)
The End of the F***ing World – “Episode One”
Mike Jones
Vida – “Episode 6”
JoAnne Yarrow
Vice – “After the Fall”
Kelly Kendrick // Vice
Barry – “Chapter Eight: Know Your Truth”
Kyle Reiter
Vice Principals – “The Union of the Wizard & The Warrior”
Jeff Seibenick
Outstanding Editing – Television (Over 30 Minutes)
Stranger Things – “Chapter Nine: The Gate”
Kevin D. Ross, ACE
The Defiant Ones – “Part 2”
Doug Pray, Lasse Järvi
Game of Thrones – “The Dragon and the Wolf”
Crispin Green
Westworld – “The Passenger”
Anna Hauger, Mako Kamitsuna, MPEG, Andrew Seklir, ACE
Counterpart – “The Crossing”
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE
Outstanding Sound – Feature Film
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Katy Wood, Addison Teague, Juan Peralta, Tom Johnson // Skywalker Sound
The Shape of Water
Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern, Nelson Ferreira, Nathan Robitaille // Deluxe – Toronto
Avengers: Infinity War
Shannon Mills, Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, Dan Laurie // Skywalker Sound
Blade Runner 2049
Mark Mangini, Ron Bartlett, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Mac Ruth // Formosa Group
Black Panther
Benjamin A. Burtt, Steve Boeddeker, Brandon Proctor // Skywalker Sound
Outstanding Sound – Television
Yellowstone – “Daybreak”
Allan Murray, Tim LeBlanc, Dean Zupancic // Warner Bros
Waco – “Operation Showtime”
Craig Mann, Kelly Oxford, Laura Wiest, Karen Vassar Triest, David Brownlow, Beau Borders // Technicolor – Hollywood
Dark – “Secret”
Alexander Wurtz, Achim Hofmann, Jorg Elsner, Ansgar Frerich, Christian Bichoff // Basis Berlin
Yellowstone – “Kill the Messenger”
Allan Murray, Tim LeBlanc, Dean Zupancic // Warner Bros.
Altered Carbon – “Out of the Past”
Brett Hinton, Mark Allen, Owen Granich-Young, Andy King, Keith Rogers // Atomic Sound
Outstanding Sound – Commercial
OXFAM – “The Heist No One Is Talking About”
Neil Johnson // Factory Studios
KIA – “Fueled by Youth”
Nathan Dubin // Margarita Mix
SANE – “Let Me Talk”
Anthony Moore, Jack Hallett // Factory Studios
Monster – “Opportunity Roars”
Tom Jucarone // Sound Lounge
ICRC – “Hope”
Anthony Moore // Factory Studios
Outstanding Visual Effects – Feature Film
Maze Runner: The Death Cure
R. Christopher White, Daniel Macarin, Philip Leonhardt, Paul Ramsden, Jeremy Fort // Weta Digital
Blade Runner 2049
Richard Clegg, Axel Akesson, Wesley Chandler, Stefano Carta, Ian Cooke-Grimes // MPC
Rampage
Erik Winquist, Benjamin Pickering, Stephen Unterfranz, Thrain Shadbolt, David Clayton // Weta Digital
Thor: Ragnarok
Kyle McCulloch, Alexis Wajsbrot, Ben Loch, Harry Bardak // Framestore
Avengers: Infinity War
Matt Aitken, David Conley, Charles Tait, Paul Story, Marvyn Young // Weta Digital
Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Under 13 Episodes)
Altered Carbon – “Out of the Past”
Everett Burrell, Tony Meagher, Steve Moncur, Christine Lemon, Paul Jones // DNEG
Outlander – “Eye of the Storm”
Richard Briscoe // Outlander Production
Daniel Norlund, Filip Orrby // Goodbye Kansas
Aladino Debert, Greg Teegarden // Digital Domain
Black Mirror – “Metalhead”
Russel McLean, Michael Bell, Pete Levy, Steven Godfrey, Stafford Lawrence // DNEG
Game of Thrones – “Beyond the Wall”
Joe Bauer, Steve Kullback, Ted Rae, Eric Carney // HBO
David Ramos // El Ranchito
Westworld – “The Passenger”
Jay Worth, Bruce Branit // Deep Water FX
Bobo Skipper // Important Looking Pirates
Kama Moiha // COSA VFX
Mike Enriquez // DNEG
Outstanding Visual Effects – Television (Over 13 Episodes)
Supergirl – “For Good”
Armen V. Kevorkian, Gevork Babityan, Kris Cabrera, Jerry Chalupnik, Jason Shulman // Encore VFX
Agents of SHIELD – “Orientation: Part 1”
Mark Kolpack, Sabrina Arnold // Marvel
Kevin Yuille, David Ray, Hnedel Maximore // FuseFX
Hawaii Five-O – “A’ole e ‘olelo mai ana ke ahi ua ana ia”
Adam Avitabile, Daniel Toomey, Michael Kirylo, Ryan Smolarek, Wayne Hollingsworth // Picture Shop
Legends of Tomorrow – “The Good, the Bad and the Cuddly”
Armen V. Kevorkian, Andranik Taranyan, Jason Shulman, Dan Aprea, Lycee Anaya // Encore VFX
NCIS: LA – “A Line in the Sand/Ninguna Salida”
Dylan Chudzynski, Michael Carter, Joe Suzuki, Jacob Kuhne // DigitalFilm Tree