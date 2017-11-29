‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Answers a ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Question

Captain America: Civil War left fans wondering if James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) would ever again don the War Machine armor following a disastrous airport scuffle that pitted Avenger versus Avenger — a fight that left the military veteran paralyzed from the waist down.

The release of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer sees Rhodey back in action and in the middle of the fray alongside fellow superheroes Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie).

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s all hands on deck as Earth’s mightiest heroes face the deadliest showdown of all time when Thanos (Josh Brolin) seeks the end of the universe.

Rhodey, under the leadership of longtime friend Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Civil War, was involved in the attempt to apprehend a fugitive Captain America and his rogue squad of like-minded allies — Winter Soldier, Falcon, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) — when team mate Vision (Paul Bettany) accidentally blasted him out of the sky with a shot that was meant to ground Falcon.

Rhodes would survive his crash to the Earth below, but would have to use a special piece of Stark Industries tech to walk.

“When you have somebody like Tony who is a master of tech and can create things that can get you over the hump then you can walk again,” Cheadle told Good Morning America, confirming the return of War Machine.

Even Tony Stark can’t cure paralysis — not yet, anyway — but Rhodes’ disability won’t prevent him from suiting up.

“It’s an augmentation,” Cheadle said. “It’s semi-bionic. I’m like Lee Majors, but twice. I’m the $12 million man.”

War Machine’s heavy firepower will come in handy as the heroes of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe unite to thwart the universe-ending plans of Thanos and his cabal of superpowered apostles — known as the Black Order — and the seemingly endless army of minion creatures called the Outriders.

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters May 4.

Avengers: Infinity War2018

Avengers: Infinity War2018

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #2

Anticipated Rating

4.36/5 from 1,601 users