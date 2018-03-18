10 Best Moments From the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

Finally, after months of waiting, hoping, and begging, the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has officially been released out into the world.

The two minutes of new footage teased and revealed all sorts of things about the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, leaving fans of the franchise buzzing and creating various theories regarding the fates of their favorite characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After watching the trailer 187 times today (like we know everybody has), there is plenty to unpack. There are also several moments here that just stand out among the rest, and deserve to be celebrated in their own right. So we decided to do just that.

Whether they just contained a great shot, revealed a first look, or teased something big to come in the movie, these are the ten greatest scenes of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

The Mad Titan

To this point, all of the Infinity War photos and trailers featuring Thanos have only shown the character with his sleeveless look. Comic fans have understandably been begging to see him in his iconic armor.

This trailer finally showed us all what Thanos will look like in his full attire, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The armor was featured multiple times in the trailer, with the first glimpse being one of the biggest reveals. In one of the earliest shots, which you can see above, Thanos is taking off his helmet, debuting the entire outfit.

In another shot, Thanos is wearing the armor while walking with a young Gamora, but we’ll get to that later.

Gamora’s Snap

Early on the trailer, Gamora’s voice echoed over the footage as she explained to Tony Stark exactly how dangerous Thanos can be. She ends the monologue by revealing the power of the Infinity Gauntlet, and making a massive connection to the original comics.

In the Infinity Gauntlet series, when Thanos collects the sixth and final stone, he simply smiles and snaps his fingers. With that one snap, the universe went black, and Thanos had seemingly won.

This went on to become one of the most iconic frames of the entire Gauntlet storyline, and the movie is using the scene to pay homage to its roots.

Shuri’s Mission

Shuri, the younger sister of T’Challa played by Letitia Wright, quickly became a fan-favorite character after Black Panther hit theaters earlier this year. We knew from that movie that Shuri was the most gifted mind in the MCU, and that the advanced nation of Wakanda would have a massive role to play in Infinity War. However, what we didn’t know is exactly what Shuri would be up to when the rest of the Avengers finally arrived at her doorstep.

This trailer answers that question in just one shot, as it revealed that Shuri is working toward saving the life of Vision.

As you can see from the shot above, Shuri is examining Vision’s head with a hologram, trying to figure out exactly how he’s connected to the Infinity Stone that’s embedded between his eyes.

Hopefully, if Shuri can find some way to separate the stone from Vision before Thanos arrives she can save his life

“Except it sucks”

Most of this trailer was spent showing fans the destruction Thanos will bring to Earth, and the desperate fight that the Avengers will have to put up in order to stop him. It was all pretty gloomy, if we’re being honest.

However, keeping up with the fun and light tone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the trailer did include one or two comedic moments, giving fans a chuckle in the middle of the chaos.

The funniest of these scenes came in the first half of the trailer, when Tony Stark and Peter Quill finally met face to face. Tony has just laid out a plan for the group and Peter, being the self-proclaimed king of all plans, wasn’t the biggest fan.

“Let’s talk about this plan of yours. I think it’s good, except it sucks. So let me do the plan, and that way it might be really good.”

This scene also gets bonus points for being the first time we’ve seen the Guardians standing beside the Earth-based Avengers.

Runner-up for the “Funniest Infinity War Trailer Moment” has to go to Peter Parker in the very final scene when Doctor Strange introduces himself.

Young Gamora/Thanos’ Past

We’ve been told that Infinity War will focus on Thanos. It’s also been confirmed that we will see the Mad Titan’s backstory play out in the movie.

Finally, in today’s trailer, we got a shot that showed off the history of the villain, and it featured a cameo from one of the already popular MCU characters.

In one scene about halfway through the trailer, the enormous finger of Thanos is grabbed by a very small, green hand. Thanos then walked through a path of soldiers with a little girl holding his hand.

Of course, it would appear that this little girl grows up to be Thanos’ favorite daughter, Gamora.

Thor’s Struggle

Poor Thor. It looks like the mighty God of Thunder will get sent through the ringer when Infinity War rolls around.

At one point in the trailer, Thor is seen kneeling beside Thanos when the Mad Titan decides he’s had enough. The villain grabs Thor’s head in the palm of his hand and pulls him up, seemingly to watch something play out in front of him.

In the very next shot, Thor is seen screaming in pain, as Thanos squeezes his skull.

Since we’ve seen Thor pop up in other places throughout the various trailers and TV spots, we know that he survives this encounter, but that doesn’t mean everyone else will.

Black Order

We go right from the Thor/Thanos shot to the first look at Thanos’ terrifying team of mercenaries, The Black Order.

Standing around Loki are Proxima Midnight, Corvus Glaive, Ebony Maw, and Cull Obsidian, and it’s evident that they’ve got Thor’s brother in some kind of restraints. The entire group is looking up at something, seemingly the interaction between Thanos and Thor.

If you look around their feet you’ll see bodies strewn all across the floor. Sadly, these are probably the Asgardians that escaped with Thor and Loki and the end of Ragnarok.

Trouble for Doctor Strange

Speaking of the Black Order, one of them is seen later in the trailer torturing Doctor Strange.

As you can see above, Strange is being pierced with several different light beam-looking weapons. The following shot reveals that Ebony Maw, master of the mind, is the one producing these painful experiences.

This is a massive nod to the Infinity comic series, which is one of the main influences for the film. In the comics, Maw manipulates the mind of Doctor Strange into working as a double agent for Thanos. The scene depicted in the trailer makes it seem as though the same story will play out in Infinity War.

Flight of the Avengers

We’ve long known that some of the Avengers are going to space in this movie, and the trailer gave us a couple of shots of this travel actually taking place.

The biggest scene regarding this topic comes early on, when Iron Man is flying after Thanos’ ship. Tony Stark debuts a new feature of his suit here, as a large jet forms beneath his feet, propelling him even faster toward the ship.

Later on, Spider-Man is also seen swinging through the sky, dodging pieces of a falling moon that are crashing down towards him.

Captain America vs. Thanos

The scene that people are buzzing about the most came at the end of the trailer, as Thanos reaches Wakanda and takes on Captain America. The Mad Titan reaches down for Cap, but he’s surprised to see the hero fight back.

In what is sure to become one of the most iconic shots in all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Cap grits his teeth as he holds off the impending doom of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet.

If that one scene doesn’t get you excited for Infinity War, it’s unlikely anything will.

What was your favorite moment from the trailer? Did we leave it off of this list? Let us know in the comment section below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27th. Tickets are on sale now.