‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Collage Compares Comic vs. Movie

Following the arrival of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer released Friday morning, Marvel Comics fans have taken to pointing out the superhero blockbuster’s comic book inspirations.

Twitter user Isa (@hollandftmarvel) shared the below collage, assembling captures from the trailer in comparison to multiple moments from Marvel Comics’ storied history:

The trailer and the respective comic book panels include:

Iron Man interacting with Guardians of the Galaxy leader Peter Quill, a.k.a. Star-Lord

Captain America squaring off against Thanos, who in the comics wielded the collective powers of the Infinity Stones

Thanos’ comic book-accurate suit of armor

Spider-Man interacting with Doctor Strange, whom Spider-Man has long had a history with in the comics

Gamora’s warning about just how unimaginably powerful Thanos will be when in possession of the Infinity Stones and what happened when Thanos snapped his fingers in the Infinity Gauntlet comic book

Doctor Strange’s confrontation with Ebony Maw in the comic books and his apparent stand off with the villainous Black Order member in Infinity War

Thanos in possession of the Tesseract, a.k.a. the Space Stone

Iron Man’s Hulkbuster 2.0 armor and its comic book inspiration

Thanos’ gaggle of dangerous children, the assembled Black Order — Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Corvus Glaive and Cull Obsidian — putting Loki in a perilous situation and their comic book counterparts

Black Panther at the forefront of Wakanda’s line of defense; in the comics, T’Challa helped ward off a similar invasion and went one-on-one against Cull Obsidian (who in the comics was named Black Dwarf)

Asgardian Avenger, the mighty Thor, squaring off against the Mad Titan Thanos

Spider-Man’s Iron Man-inspired “Iron Spider” armor, gifted to him in both continuities by benefactor and superhero colleague Tony Stark

Stars Chadwick Boseman and Mark Ruffalo, who play Black Panther and Hulk, respectively, told ComicBook.com the movie is only loosely based on Infinity Gauntlet and its sequel, Infinity War, which heavily involved characters like Silver Surfer and Adam Warlock, who have yet to make their way into the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It’s so different from the comic books,” Ruffalo told us. “There’s elements that are clearly the same but when you really start to get into the story, everything changes.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.

