‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Dominates Social Media Buzz

Everyone is talking about Marvel Studios‘ upcoming Avengers: Infinity War.

Disney dropped the long-awaited first footage from the superhero epic Wednesday, breaking records as the most-viewed movie trailer ever in its first 24 hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Media-measurement firm comScore reports (via Variety) the trailer inspired nearly 500,000 new conversations between November 27 and December 3, dominating social media more than five months ahead of release.

Disney-owned ABC debuted the trailer live on Good Morning America before uploading the trailer to the official Marvel YouTube channel and various social media platforms, including the Marvel, Marvel Studios and Disney Twitter accounts and Facebook pages.

The film’s expansive cast — including stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth — commented on and retweeted the trailer from their personal Twitter and Instagram accounts, adding to the buzz.

The trailer inspired everything from clever fan creations to cheeky memes and teased fans with their first looks at new characters and creatures, while offering fresh looks at the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s most popular characters, including Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Incorporating nearly every major character in the Marvel Studios stable, the Infinity War trailer displayed an unprecedented size and scope for a superhero film. Assembling the biggest franchises of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the blockbuster “brings to screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time.”

The expansive confirmed Infinity War cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.

Avengers: Infinity War2018

Avengers: Infinity War2018

ComicBook Anticipated

Best-Rated Before Release #1

Anticipated Rating

4.37/5 from 1,625 users