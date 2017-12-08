Has Hawkeye Been Spotted in the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer?

Avengers: Infinity War shutdown the Internet with its first trailer, but of all the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters featured in the footage, there were some major absences – including Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye! Well, if you had a hankering for more Hawkeye in that Infinity War trailer, one fan’s eagle eye just might be your saving grace:

This shot from the “Battle of Wakanda” sequence in the film is filled with MCU characters, and as you can be the hairline evidence, there’s definitely an argument to be made that Hawkeye is up in the mix.

For months now, Jeremy Renner has been teasing fans with Hawkeye’s stylistic evolution in Avengers: Infinity War, showing off his new mohawk cut from all kinds of angles. In terms of where Hawkeye is in Infinity War: as one of Captain America’s “rogue” heroes freed from government incarceration at the end of Civil War, it only makes sense that Hawkeye would be in Wakanda, fighting at Cap’s side.

As for why Renner wasn’t featured in the trailer? Well, it’s only a teaser, to be fair; although, at this point Renner is a major star of the franchise, so it does sort of feel like a slight that Hawkeye didn’t get his due, when so many other characters did.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.