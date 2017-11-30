‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Left Hawkeye Out And Fans Are Not Happy

Since he can’t turn into a massive rage monster or control lightning bolts, Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) is far from the most powerful member of the Avengers, but that doesn’t make him any less lovable.

With the debut of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer, the first in a two-part storyline that’s set to bring together every hero from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans kept their eyes peeled to witness the massive lineup. One glaring omission from the trailer, however, was Clint Barton, who was last seen in Captain America: Civil War.

The events of that film managed to bring Clint out of his self-imposed retirement, only to eventually be apprehended by Tony Stark. The film ended with Captain America seemingly breaking out his allies, yet Clint is nowhere to be seen in the new trailer.

In the Civil War comic book storyline, Clint adopted the new alias of Ronin, which might mean he aims to stay out of the spotlight in Infinity War and more secretively joins the fight later on.

Regardless of the reasoning behind his absence, fans took to social media to express their anger, sadness and confusion over the missing Hawkeye.

in loving memory of ant-man and hawkeye, they ain’t dead, we just didn’t see them in the infinity war teaser trailer pic.twitter.com/LhkSXCwplr — rayne ? (@adandamn) November 29, 2017

And to Hawkeye who was missing from #InfinityWar trailer pic.twitter.com/3aD47A7lcb — Eugenna (@eugennayap) November 29, 2017

#InfinityWar is making me upset right now, where is Hawkeye? pic.twitter.com/ft6KYVEyrz — infinity fandoms (@ifbroadcast) November 29, 2017

I demand to know where Hawkeye is in the Infinity War trailer. pic.twitter.com/1WEeZBcxCd — Aaron Stone (@jeremyarun) November 30, 2017

