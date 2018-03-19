‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer: Where Is Hawkeye?

Jeremy Renner’s sharp-eyed, bow-wielding Avenger is missing.

Hawkeye has sat out all Avengers: Infinity War promotion so far, including the second trailer released Friday morning, and fans are demanding an explanation about Clint Barton’s whereabouts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Officially, the family man is retired — he announced his exit from the superhero game in the Avengers: Infinity War Prelude comic book, resigning himself to farm life as the father of three young children.

Hawkeye was included in the first Infinity War poster released during last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con, but he’s nowhere to be found on the newly released poster assembling almost all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: not only is Hawkeye not visibly present, actor Jeremy Renner isn’t billed anywhere on the poster.

Outspoken fans took to social media in November following the first Infinity War trailer to publicly pick a bone with Marvel over the lack of the fan-favorite Avenger, who also did not receive a specialized Twitter emoji released during the Super Bowl in February.

A rare piece of Hawkeye-centric merchandise surfaced online earlier this month, but the superhero continues to be MIA.

Here I Bow Again on My Own

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo explained to press Hawkeye won’t be taking part in the biggest-ever assemblage of superheroes, instead going on his “own journey” when (almost) all of the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe unite to stand against Thanos and his nefarious Black Order.

“Hawkeye coming out of Civil War is in the same position that the Cap and Falcon are in at the end of that movie,” said Joe Russo. “And Ant-Man. And coming into this movie, the characters who are on Cap’s side coming out of Civil War, some made certain decisions and others made other decisions that led to different paths and them dealing with oversight in this movie in a different way. So, Hawkeye’s on his own journey in this movie.”

Anthony Russo explained Barton “has a unique reaction to the Civil War situation that puts him in a special spot this film,” likely referring to his retired status revealed in the official Infinity War Prelude comic book.

In December, speaking publicly about Hawkeye’s absence, actor Jeremy Renner said he doesn’t pay attention to that sort of stuff.

“I was just excited that we got a trailer together and it’s coming out — that is a pretty killer trailer,” Renner said.

“It’s difficult, because you want to speak about the movie but you can’t,” a tight-lipped Renner said, adding: “There’s a lot of superheroes in it. And it’s gonna be big and it’s gonna be awesome.”

Slide 2

Slide 3

“Hawkeye is important in Infinity War” pic.twitter.com/aClwFoNYyV — love, lauren (@wckdstiles24) March 16, 2018

Slide 4

Slide 5

Slide 6

Hawkeye while all this is going on #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/dhVWpEhhXS — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) March 16, 2018

Slide 7

Slide 8

#AvengersInfinityWar

Where’s Hawkeye?! 3 trailers and no mention of him ? pic.twitter.com/LkaKT7eLtE — Jani (@Anmol_Jani99) March 16, 2018

Slide 9

Avengers: “Okay, who’s getting snacks?”

Hawkeye: “I can go get some, but I’m not going to miss the team picture, right?”

Avengers: “Of course not.” pic.twitter.com/W8qO8qHXkn — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) March 16, 2018

Slide 10

Hawkeye: “Did I miss my call time? Were we shooting the trailer today?” #AvengersInfinityWar pic.twitter.com/AuJ1fGk5Wt — Charlie Schneider (@AwesomEmergency) March 16, 2018

Slide 11

Hawkeye while Infinity War is going on pic.twitter.com/m88f7slypg — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) March 17, 2018

Slide 12

There’s always the fourth Avengers film which will see Hawkeye don a radically different look.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27th.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!