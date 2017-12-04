Fan Recreates ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Using ’90s Marvel Cartoons

YouTube channel Darth Blender recreated the recently released Avengers: Infinity War trailer using only past Marvel cartoons.

The fan creation utilizes audio from the official Infinity War trailer and clips from ’90s ‘toons Spider-Man (1994), Iron Man (1994), Fantastic Four (1994), The Incredible Hulk (1996), Silver Surfer (1998) and Avengers: United They Stand (1999).

Marvel Studios quenched fans’ thirst for the first Infinity War footage last Wednesday, dropping an action-packed trailer teasing the “deadliest showdown of all time,” per the newest official synopsis for the superhero epic.

The trailer broke records, earning the most number of trailer views in its first 24 hours, and included almost every character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise.

ComicBook.com recently released a shot-by-shot breakdown analysis of the trailer filled with callbacks to past Marvel Studios blockbusters.

The unprecedented superhero team up will unite Marvel’s biggest franchises for the first time, bringing together the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Spider-Man, Black Panther, Doctor Strange and more.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.

