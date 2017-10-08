Louis D’Esposito Gives Update On ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

Marvel fans have been waiting with bated breath for the release of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer… and it looks like they might have to wait a little longer.

Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito recently took to Twitter to address the release date of the much-anticipated trailer. As he explained, the trailer is “currently being finished” and is “not ready yet.”

All I can say is that I love it and I hope all you feel the same. It’s currently being finished so it’s not ready yet. https://t.co/AIKdY5sgkF — Louis D’Esposito (@louisde2) October 8, 2017

A few lucky fans have already gotten glimpses at Infinity War footage, after it was screened at D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con. ComicBook.com was lucky enough to attend both screenings, and you can read our recaps of the footage here and here.

But for the vast majority of Marvel fans, the wait to see even a small tease of the epic team-up film feels like an eternity away. D’Esposito’s tweet was in response to a recent viral video, where two fans plead with Marvel for the Infinity War trailer to be released. While it sounds like the pair’s “demands” – namely, the trailer debuting within the next week – will not be met, they at least they helped give fans an update on it.

Avengers: Infinity War opens up on May 4, 2018. Are you excited for the third Avengers film? Give the movie your personal Anticipation Ranking below!