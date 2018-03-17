‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Actually Revealed The Date For The ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

An eagle-eyed fan noticed an Ant-Man-sized detail in Spider-Man: Homecoming that predicted — or revealed — the release date of the second Avengers: Infinity War trailer, premiered by Marvel early Friday morning.

Reddit user joe1up pointed out a seemingly innocous scene from Homecoming in which high school student and part time superhero Peter Parker (Tom Holland) visits Delmar’s Deli-Grocery and purchases a pack of gummy worms. When Peter plops the bag on the counter, the “use by” date can be spotted: 03-16-18.

Did Marvel Studios reveal the date of the second Infinity War trailer as far back as July 2017? It’s likely coincidence, but one that’s no less mind-blowing.

And, by the way, it’s real and it’s spectacular.

Friday’s Avengers: Infinity War signaled the arrival of pre-sale tickets available for purchase, and the superhero team up epic has already topped Black Panther’s pre-sale record on Fandango — a feat it accomplished in just six hours.

Last month, Black Panther made waves as the fastest-selling pre-sale for Marvel Studios, taking its place as the fourth-highest pre-sale of all time on Fandango — behind only Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Rogue One.

Black Panther has amassed more than $1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office in just four weeks, a feat Infinity War will match (or beat).

As Infinity War dominates social media buzz, a slew of brand new details surrounding Marvel Studios’ most anticipated blockbuster yet continue to reach the internet.

ComicBook.com visited the set of the Avengers threequel last summer, sitting down with stars Chris Evans, Chadwick Boseman, Scarlett Johansson and Mark Ruffalo. During our ongoing Infinity War reports, keep an eye on ComicBook‘s comprehensive list of our extensive and exclusive coverage.

An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

Anthony and Joe Russo direct the film, which is produced by Kevin Feige. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Michael Grillo and Stan Lee are the executive producers. Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely wrote the screenplay.

The expansive confirmed Infinity War cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos.

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.

