‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets Weird Trailer Treatment

Since it debuted a few months back, the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War has become a sort of phenom amongst the nerd community, with fans eagerly rewatching it for new clues (or just to get hyped). But odds are, no matter how many times you’ve seen the trailer, you probaby haven’t seen it quite like this.

Youtuber Aldo Jones recently shared his “Weird Trailer” take on Infinity War, which you can check out above. As the name suggests, Jones edits in a myriad of unusual and unexpected things into the trailer, with the end results ranging from hilarious to somewhat grotesque (and sometimes, a bit of both).

Videos by ComicBook.com

From the get-go, the “Weird Trailer” puts certain Infinity War scenes in new context, from Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) crashing into the Sanctum Sanctorum’s ballpit, to the spaceship window that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is standing in front of being turned into “Avengers Laundry.”

From there, things take an even more unusual turn, with the floating spaceship in the sky being replaced by a Cromulon from Rick and Morty, Mickey Mouse illustrating a somewhat bleak take on the Disney/Fox merger, and a cameo from Jay and Silent Bob. And of course, peppered throughout the trailer are clips of Tobey Macguire in Spider-Man 3, which has become somewhat of a staple of these videos.

While it’s pretty difficult to pick a favorite part of the video, it’s definitely worth noting the Eurovision dance number from Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Doctor Strange‘s The Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) being turned into One Punch Man.

This “Weird Trailer” aside, it’s safe to say that the real Infinity War trailer – and the subsequent Super Bowl spot – has gotten fans hyped up.

“This is one of the biggest things in film history and to be a part of it was just incredible.” Hemsworth revealed during an interview last month. “I think what these characters are about to face — with Thanos — there’s been nothing quite like it… I finished literally two days ago and I looked at (directors) Joe and Anthony (Russo) and said, ‘I don’t know how you guys have gotten this far and I don’t know how you’re going to hold it together and complete this thing, but my hat’s off to you.’”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.