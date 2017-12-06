Avengers: Infinity War’ Is Top Trailer of the Year on Youtube

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer was easily one of the most highly-anticipated events in entertainment for 2017 – so much so that waiting for the Infinity War trailer became its own cultural event!

For that very same reason, it’s not at all surprising to learn that (as of writing this), the Avengers: Infinity War trailer is officially the top movie trailer of the year, according to YouTube’s 2017 “Rewind.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Infinity War trailer has already amassed more than 88 million views in its first week out, which destroys its closest competitors by far:

Avengers Infinity War Official Trailer – 88M (1 week) Incredibles 2 Official Teaser Trailer – 60M (2 weeks) Star Wars: The Last Jedi Official Trailer – 42M (7 months) Thor: Ragnarok Teaser Trailer – 46M (7 months) IT Official Teaser Trailer – 45M (8 months)

It’s not just the crazy amount of views that Infinity War’s trailer has racked up – it’s the speed with which it accomplished that feat. Marvel Studios has clearly mastered creating hype for its trailer debuts, as all three of its big 2017 trailers (Thor 3, Black Panther, and Infinity War) scored massive viewership.

For those who felt that the wait for the Avengers: Infinity War trailer was too long, sorry to disappoint; with these types of returns, it’s more than likely that similar types of trailer debut “events” will be planned for the future.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.