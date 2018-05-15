‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets Remade With Vines

Marvel fans have resorted to some pretty great lengths to cope with the release of Avengers: Infinity War – including, as it turns out, making a pretty hilarious Vine compliation.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War below!

YouTuber DarryVideoEdit recently shared a video, which reimagines some of the key scenes of Infinity War as various Vines. You can check out the video, which has already gotten over one million views on Youtube, above.

Even though some of the vines are slightly morbid (and some are slightly NSFW), the end result is honestly pretty hilarious. Plenty of moments from the extremely successful Marvel film are parodied in various ways throughout the video, from Thanos (Josh Brolin) throwing a moon at Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), to Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) being reunited with Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

As it turns out, plenty of the Vines focus on the Guardians of the Galaxy’s role in the film – particularly that of Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Granted, her Infinity War storyline is pretty darn tragic, but there’s something about seeing it put into this context (especially the Vine with the rubber chicken) that will hopefully soothe heartbroken fans.

As Marvel fans saw within Infinity War, Gamora took on a pretty major role in Thanos’ quest for the Infinity Stones, something that those involved with the film were excited to bring to life.

“I don’t think we would correlate [Gamora] and young Gamora directly to Lady Death, except for the fact that it is what Thanos cares about,” co-director Anthony Russo recently told ComicBook.com. “We always want to run at the relationships that are growing and developing in the MCU and the fact that Gamora and Nebula were children of Thanos and the fact that they had this very oppressive relationship with him was just so exciting to us. It was such a rich area to mine. Sort of a perverse, abusive father-daughter relationship. It was… we had to run at that as storytellers. It’s just a much more powerful motivation for Thanos and a more powerful relationship for Thanos.”

At the moment there’s no telling what’s next for Gamora, or some of Infinity War’s other casualties. But one thing is for sure – this probably won’t be the last Infinity War Vine compilation made before Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.