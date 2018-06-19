‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Explain How They Would Fix The DCEU

Kevin Smith asked the writers of Avengers: Infinity War and some of Marvel Studios’ biggest films how to fix DC Comics movies, prompting a simple response from Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Markus and McFeely joined Smith for a live event, recording his podcast with a live audience, where they fielded dozens of questions about their efforts on Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers 4. However, one questions offered up an opportunity to throw shade at the other side of the comic book movie spectrum but the writers took a professional approach in doling out advice.

“You guys have made wonderful films about people,” Smith started. “You don’t make movies about super heroes, you make movies about people who have these powers, and they happen to have these powers. That being said, if somebody offered you a f—ton of money and swayed you to the dark side and said, ‘Fix these f—ing movies,’ how would you fix the DC universe?”

Markus went first. “I mean, I would look at what Marvel did out of necessity, in that they didn’t have their A-list characters,” Markus said. “They didn’t have Spider-Man. They didn’t have the X-Men. They went down a line and found a, I mean,he’s pretty f—ing famous, he’s Iron Man, but he wasn’t there, and they made a really good movie out of it.”

Unlike Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League‘s approach to introducing a slew of new heroes within the same films, the Marvel writers would introduce them or others in standalone films.

“I might put Batman and Superman and everybody else, I mean Wonder Woman is doing fine, aside for a second,” Markus said. “Go through the vast world and go, ‘That guy,’ or ‘That girl,’ and go, ‘Let’s just make a really good movie and not a universe and see what happens.’ There’s a lot of spaghetti being thrown at the wall.”

McFeely had a similar outlook. “My familiarity with the DC universe is not that great but I can just say, strategically, ‘Make one,’” McFeely said. “To quote Justice League, ‘Save one person.’”

“You would fix them with their own advice!” Smith proclaimed.

