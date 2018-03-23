‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Made Trailer Adds X-Men, Fantastic Four, And More

The official trailer for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War dropped last week, much to the delight of the internet. Since then, all sorts of fan cuts, reaction videos, and edits have surfaced online.

YouTube user Dr. FlashPoint posted an edited version of the trailer on their channel and the contents of the edit are enough to make any Marvel fan giddy with the potential team ups we might see on the horizon.

The edit starts simple enough with the rotating camera shot of the New York Skyline, but it’s soon cut in with a shot from The Defenders where Daredevil, Iron Fist, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage are speaking with Stick in the warehouse.

A couple more of the Infinity War official clips are then intertwined with a team shot from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and a frame of one of the Watchers from Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2.The first non-Marvel Cinematic Universe footage added to the edited trailer comes about the 0:39 mark where we see the Silver Surfer and a younger Chris Evans as the Human Torch fly over Washington D.C., a clip taken from the widely-panned Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

The edited trailer continues to intertwine various clips — both from Marvel Cinematic Universe properties and movies that Fox continues to produce. We see various shots of the X-Men and we even see a few throwback shots of Wesley Snipes’ Blade and Nic Cage’s Johnny Blaze Ghost Rider.

Taking the Infinity War trailer and cutting in nearly every Marvel-based movie we’ve seen to date — both MCU canon and not — was a smart move by Dr. FlashPoint. After all, Disney is in the process of purchasing several Fox assets, including the rights to all characters Marvel characters the Fox studio owned such as the X-Men and the Fantastic Four.

Barring any major regulatory setbacks, Marvel Studios — or it’s parent company at the House of Mouse, rather — will own the film and television rights of nearly all Marvel comic characters, save for the Spider-Man-based characters that still reside at Sony.

This fan edit also includes a few quick renders of characters we have yet to see in live action, most notably Moon Knight and The Sentry.

Avengers: Infinity War currently rocks a 4.42/5.00 score in the ComicBook.comAnticipation Rankings, making it the most anticipated movie in our database. Infinity War is slated for release on April 27, 2018 and will be followed by Ant-man and the Wasp on July 6, which will wrap up Marvel Studios’ movie slate for this year.