Samuel L. Jackson Reveals How Long First ‘Iron Man’ Post-Credits Scene Took Him to Film

Filming one of the most pivotal sequences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for Iron Man was a quick and easy feat for Nick Fury actor Samuel L. Jackson.

Back in 2008, moviegoers had no idea the Marvel Cinematic Universe would become one of the biggest and most expansive big screen worlds in cinematic history. However, after watching Robert Downey Jr. trot around as Tony Stark for the first time, fans who sat through the credits saw Jackson’s debut as S.H.I.E.L.D. leader Fury. It was clear in the moment, this was going to be a massive new world, as the “Avengers Initiative” was mentioned for the first time but it was quick work for the actor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I was there maybe an hour and a half, because I think at that time, I had my own mustache and goatee,” Jackson told VanityFair.

From there, Jackson would become another part of cinematic history but also Marvel Comics lure. “Having been a comic-book fan my whole life, and knowing who Nick Fury was and the history of it, to go into a comic-book store and see myself on a comic book was like, ‘Wait a minute. This is awesome,’” Jackson said. “And if that had been what it was, that would have been fine. But actually, it bred a real presence beyond anything I could have imagined. It’s been a real joy to be able to hang out with all of these superheroes and find out who they are, find out how Nick Fury fits in their world, without having a particular superpower—other than being very persuasive. It’s pure joy.”

Jackson has now portrayed Nick Fury in eight Marvel Cinematic Universe movies and an episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on television. Moving forward, he will reprise the role in prequel fashion with Captain Marvel before a confirmed appearance in Spider-Man: Far From Home and a possible role in Avengers: Endgame.

“Doing Iron Man was the initial step for me to [get to] a space of, ‘O.K., how do I want to present him? Is he cool? Is he rough? Is he harsh? Is he humane?’” Jackson explained. “Finding that sweet spot that’s going to make people care about how he is, and want him to be a part of that universe.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.