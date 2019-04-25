Avengers: Endgame LEGO Leak Reveals New Asgard Set With Thor and Korg's Bachelor Pad

✖

Avengers: Endgame is one of the biggest movies to ever hit theaters, so it's only fitting new toys from the movie are still surfacing online two years after the film was released. Friday, a new LEGO set surfaced online featuring three new Minifigures fans of the iconic toyline will love. In the coming weeks, a miniature set will be released of New Asgard, with "Bro Thor's" humble abode he shares with Korgand Miek as the primary draw.

The snapshot of the set that surfaced online show all three characters chilling on their couch, looking at the television. Judging by that same picture, you're getting a new Thor and Korg minifig in addition to a special Miek one as well. It even looks like the set includes a sign for New Asgard you can station outside the diorama.

Judging by the picture of the catalog, the set itself is retailing for just under 30 euros or roughly $36 in the United States. See the leaked set below.

Conveniently enough, all three characters will return in Thor: Love and Thunder, a movie "bigger" and "bolder" than Thor: Ragnarok, the first time they all appeared on-screen together.

"The next Thor film I'm doing, basically, we're sort of launching ourselves again on this adventure film, really. That was the thing really that I loved about doing Ragnarok, it felt like we were just putting Thor on a really cool adventure," Waititi previously told Entertainment Weekly in 2019. "There's always like new things to see and do, and this one, I think we're gonna double down a lot on that and have it bigger, bolder, and brighter. There's just gonna be some really crazy stuff in the film."

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+ while Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

