‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Screenwriters Reveal Why the Soul Stone Location Was a Mystery

Marvel fans had several theories when it came to the location of the Soul Stone in Avengers: Infinity War, but the big reveal wasn’t what most expected.

It turns out there was a specific reason Infinity War screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely chose Vormir, and though fan theories were inspired to say the least, it wasn’t in direct contrast to those.

“Not specifically to torment you or make you wrong, but we wanted it somewhere very meaningful to Thanos, and pure to the movie, so that it wasn’t ‘we’re going over here to revist…ya know’,” Markus said.

“We already had that problem right? You knew a lot of places where the stones were so if you knew every one of them there was going to be much less mystery, and just on a screenwriting level, it was really important to us to have a mystery,” McFeely. “What does Gamora know that you all don’t know? It’s fun, there’s a whole thing where every letter spells out Thanos’ name, like why didn’t we think of that!”

Some of those theories were pretty fantastic, though the writers don’t change the plot in response to them.

“It does not affect what we write,” McFeely said. “It sort of charms us if we read it, but boy you just can’t do fan service that way right?”

Markus also brought up that most theories center around Earth, and while they are a prominent part of the MCU, they aren’t the only part.

“Sometimes you read it and go ‘that’s really quite clever…much too clever. I mean also the…I’m thinking of the theory that said it was in Wakanda. Like, they can’t all be on Earth. I know we’re a very important planet but we’re not the most. You can’t have all of them here and then we have the opportunity to go to space and…what was it, the original He-Man movie where they ran out of money and the rest of it takes place in a parking lot in Encino. Like we have the money. We can go up there.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.