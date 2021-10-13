Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We’ve seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it’s pretty dang terrifying.

“Who looks good?,” they asked. You can check out the creepy combos of Thanos and Thor, Thanos and Bruce Banner, Thanos and Peter Quill, Thanos and Loki, Thanos and Peter Parker, and Thanos and Tony Stark below:

We’re sorry for the nightmares!

Speaking of Thanos, Josh Brolin recently returned to voice the character on the Disney+ animated series, What If…?, and he wasn’t the only one. You can check out the full list of Marvel stars who returned to play their characters in the series below:

Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed the second season of What If…? will include Phase Four characters. “That’s the fun thing about having the What If…? series now; we can explore questions just like that,” Feige explained. “And I will say, just as season 1 is tapping into films and storylines from the MCU that you’ve seen up to this point, season 2 will definitely incorporate movies from Phase 4.”

The rest of Marvel’s 2021 line-up includes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is now playing in theaters, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye on Disney+ on November 24th, and Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.