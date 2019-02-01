Tom Brady Is Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Parody

In perhaps the most bizarre Super Bowl LIII parody, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is the NFL’s Thanos in an animated short film mimicking the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

By now, the entire universe knows that Thanos claimed half of living creatures when he snapped his fingers. The Mad Titan was on a mission to acquire the Infinity Stones so he could balance the universe. Like Tom Brady, he simply would not be denied, having met failure in the past and becoming one of the strongest beings. The parody below acknowledges the many beats of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s journey to Avengers: Infinity War by finding the NFL’s equivalence.

Check out the Avengers: Infinity War parody from Bleacher Report in the video below.

Tom Brady is Thanos, and he just found the final Infinity Stone 💎#GridironHeights x Super Bowl special (@playstation) pic.twitter.com/3dfpxH6uEf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2019

Perhaps the most fitting detail of the video was the horrible idea of giving Tom Brady Thanos the ball back. Possibly the most clutch player in the NFL managed to dismantle the Kansas City Chiefs in their AFC Championship game, keeping opposing quarterback Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines and winning the game before the Chiefs had a chance to touch the ball again.

Then, of course, is the perfect joke combining Thor’s choice not to hit Thanos in the head with his Stormbreaker axe and the NFL’s strong enforcement of not touching a quarterback’s head. “You shouldn’t have gone for my head,” Brady Thanos tells animated Khalil Mack who gets hit with a roughing the passer penalty.

The parody video does not stop with Avengers: Infinity War, though. Marvel fans will spot references to Captain America: Civil War, as well. The dig at the controversial officiating call in the New Orleans Saints and St. Louis Rams game poses as Captain America and Iron Man’s iconic brawl. The referee watching fails to catch a cheap shot and animated Drew Brees is left out of the Super Bowl, as a result.

The Super Bowl and the many trailers (possibly an Avengers: Endgame look) will air on Sunday, February 3.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.