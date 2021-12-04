Avengers Stars Tom Holland & Robert Downey Jr. Share First Reunion Since Endgame

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. reunited for the first time since Avengers: Endgame this week. During the Venture Into Cures EB Research Fundraiser event, the Iron Man actor decided to call his old protege up. Holland had some performative jitters and then his phone lit up. Downey talked about how familiar he was with Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). The banter is just so easy between the two of them. It can be easy to reminisce about their dynamic back when the Infinity Saga was still rolling. These days, the Spider-Man actor is being lined up as a major player for the MCU. But, he still talks about the tremendous effect that the Iron Man star had on his life. Luckily for all the fans out there, Tom Holland Archives managed to get a copy of this segment for us to all enjoy. Check it out for yourselves down below:

“I have never seen resilience and bravery like I’ve seen in the stories of those living with EB,” offered Holland. “I play a superhero in movies, but these kids and families are the true superheroes – they face impossible hardships every day, yet they keep pushing forward. We owe it to them to continue the race toward finding a cure for EB and other rare diseases.”

“Now is a critical moment in time when life-saving EB therapies are becoming not an ‘if’, but a ‘when’,” Michael Hund, CEO of EBRP added. “With the current momentum, adequate financial resources, and our innovative venture philanthropy model, we are putting speed into delivering treatments and cures for those living with EB. In the process, we are pioneering a model to accelerate treatments and cures for EB and the 7,000 rare diseases that affect 10 percent of the global population.”

Here is some more information about EB:

“EB is a life-threatening genetic disorder that affects approximately 500,000 people worldwide. Called “Butterfly Children” because their skin is as fragile as the wings of a butterfly, children with EB face severe pain, open external and internal wounds, and a grueling daily bandaging process. There is currently no treatment or cure for EB, however EBRP’s innovative Venture”

