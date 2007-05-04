Spider-Man 3 Star Tom Holland Praises Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr, and More for Acting Influences

✖

Spider-Man 3 star Tom Holland may not be saying much when it comes to spoilers about the big third chapter of the franchise, but he's perfectly willing to talk-up his co-stars! In a new interview, Tom Holland has nothing but good things to say about Zendaya, Robert Downey Jr., and the other actors of the Marvel Studios franchise that have helped shape him as an actor. The subject came up during a discussion about how Holland honed his craft as an actor. While he indeed did go to school for acting as a teen, Hollywood came calling for TOm Holland so early he actually had to learn on the job!

Speaking with Backstage Magazine, Holland recalled how he went from BRIT School for The Creative and Performing Arts in his mid-teens, to doing a classic whaling epic film with Ron Howard and Chris Hemsworth (In The Heart of The Sea). This was only after Holland had already established himself as a star of the stage, as part of the cast of Billy Elliot the Musical in the late 2000s:

“I wouldn’t say that I necessarily ‘trained,’” Holland says of his acting technique. “My training in the world of becoming a professional and learning how to work respectfully and be around people was from ‘Billy Elliot.’ ”

The skill of learning from those around him is one that Tom Holland has since carried with him, all the way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Since making his debut in Captain America: Civil War, Holland has been soaked in the acting talent of those surrounding him in the franchise, citing his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya and MCU "Godfather" Robert Downey Jr. as particular influences:

"Acting is a muscle, and it’s something that can always get stronger," Holland explains. "Whenever you work with new people, regardless of whether you think they’re good or not, you will always learn something from them. I’m continuing to learn every day. I’m learning about directing, learning about producing, learning about writing. All of those things are helping me become a better actor."

Indeed, one of the best things about the Marvel Cinematic Universe is watching so much acting talent collide. Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame took on new levels of entertainment when individual franchise stars like Tom Holland, RDJ, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Chris Pratt all came together (to name a few); and everyone does elevate each other's game to new degrees. Seeing Tom Holland get dusted in Robert Downey Jr.'s arms still breaks our hearts to this day. Best. Death. Scene. Ever.

Spider-Man 3 is slated to hit theaters on December 17th.