‘Avengers’ Star Sebastian Stan On Fighting Justice League: “Who’s That?”

Sebastian Stan has some bold thoughts on the idea of the Avengers taking on the Justice League.

Stan was a guest at Ace Comic Con. He participated in a panel with fellow Marvel stars Chris Evans and Anthony Mackie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

First, Stan made some interesting comments about Hugh Jackman and the Fox-Disney deal. The moderator then asked the group about the Avengers battling the Justice League. Stan was the only one to respond.

“Who’s that?” Stan said.

Ouch. That’s quite a swipe from the Winter Soldier. But in fairness, the Justice League cast seemed eager to go head-to-head with the Avengers at their own panel at a different Ace Comic Con.

“Aw, yeah man,” says Momoa. “Hell yeah. I absolutely want to get thrown around by the Hulk. And then I want to take his ass out the ocean and drown him. ‘Not so tough now, are ya, punk?!’ And then we’ll be friends.

“We’re all very much friends with those other actors from [Chris] Hemsworth to Robert Downey, I mean all of them, and so its just fun. I mean we’re superheroes. We’re having an awesome time playing great characters.”

“Smackdown? Yeah,” Fisher says. “I mean if there was a fight between the two groups, I’m fairly certain Superman and Wonder Woman would probably take maybe 90 percent of them out. [Cyborg and Aquaman would be] cheerleading on the side. Cyborg would play the foghorn.

“I mean, we all talk about it. Its the same argument about who’s faster, Superman or the Flash, you know? There’s any given circumstance where either team would be able to win. But its fun to just have that kind of fantasy.”

“For sure, I would love that,” Gadot says. “I think the more the merrier. All of these characters are great, you know, we’re not enemies. There’s DC and there’s Marvel and they’re all great and we can do DC-Marvel, starting with DC, and then everything would be super-awesome.”

The Avengers will next appear in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War currently has a 4.39 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the most-anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Avengers: Infinity War by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Rating below.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.