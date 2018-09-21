‘Avengers vs. X-Men’ Movie Imagined in Epic Fan Posters

Fans seem to gradually be getting closer to seeing the X-Men crossing paths with the Avengers on the big screen, and now we have an idea of how awesome that could look.

A recent post from BossLogic, which you can check out below, imagines two teaser posters for a theoretical Avengers vs. X-Men movie. The first shows the Avengers logo scratched over by Wolverine’s claws, while the second shows Magneto holding his helmet as Iron Man stands in the distance.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So now with @Kevfeige at the wheel, maybe we can be a little closer to this dream 😁 pic.twitter.com/Yox6beWSoV — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) September 20, 2018

While it’s unclear exactly how the X-Men would officially enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it sounds like there are certainly plans in place — once the ink on the Disney/Fox deal has officially dried.

“Not until we’re given the word,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained earlier this year. “I have vague dreams and vague ideas. But right now, bringing to life the 10,000-plus characters that Marvel fully controls is what the gameplan is.”

“That whole Disney buying Fox deal is- none of us saw that coming, and we’re amazed and excited, because we always dreamed of having the X-Men and Fantastic Four in the MCU, but nothing’s actually been decided or announced,” Marvel Studios Visual Design Supervisor Andy Park told ComicBook.com. “So, I have nothing to spill, ’cause I don’t even know what the future is. The only thing I’ve read … these thing are going to take at least 12 months to 18 months for something to even happen.”

But when the two slates of Marvel characters do combine together, it sounds like Feige will definitely be the one in charge of it all.

“I think it only makes sense,” Disney president Bob Iger said in a recent interview. “I want to be careful here because of what’s been communicated to the Fox folks, but I think they know. It only makes sense for Marvel to be supervised by one entity. There shouldn’t be two Marvels.”

Are you excited to see the Avengers and the X-Men eventually be in the MCU together? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.