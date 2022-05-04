Benedict Cumberbatch Reveals What He's Going to do Differently on Saturday Night Live This Time

✖





Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Benedict Cumberbatch is sure he'll be doing things a little bit differently on Saturday Night Live this week. Jimmy Fallon caught up with the Marvel actor to discuss his Oscar win and the big opening this weekend. But, he's got a date with the TV institution this weekend too. Cumberbatch enjoyed his previous stints as host. He says that he's going to "breathe, and enjoy it more," during his appearance on the show. A lot of SNL hosts report being nervous in the entire lead-up to the big night. But, audiences usually think that massive movie stars like Cumberbatch are completely over the sort of stage fright. Comedy timing in front of a live-audience is very different than the kind a movie demands.

"It goes so quickly. You kind of watch the tape the next day. Going, 'Was it any good?' You have no idea. You're at the call place at 11:30 at night. Even for stage work, that's when you're coming off the stage with who you meet up with. Have a drink or something to eat before going home. That's just when you're going to work on Saturday Night Live. Nothing like it, that's why I wanted to do it again."

Here's how Marvel describes the Multiverse of Madness: "Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

"To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers' most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange."

You can catch Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange's sequel tomorrow!

