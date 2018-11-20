Marvel

Bill Maher Ignoring Stan Lee Backlash, But Marvel Fans Aren’t Letting Him Forget

Bill Maher courted a bit of controversy earlier this week for his comments about Stan Lee, and it […]

By

Bill Maher courted a bit of controversy earlier this week for his comments about Stan Lee, and it looks like that isn’t far from Marvel fans’ minds.

Late Saturday night, the talk show host took to Twitter to tweet about President Trump’s response to the California wildfires, marking his first public comments of sorts after the Lee controversy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The whole hullabaloo started from a post on Maher’s blog, where he questioned the passionate response to Lee’s death earlier in the week, and essentially argued that comic books aren’t as culturally important as everyone makes them out to be.

“Twenty years or so ago, something happened – adults decided they didn’t have to give up kid stuff,” Maher ranted. “And so they pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature. And because America has over 4,500 colleges – which means we need more professors than we have smart people – some dumb people got to be professors by writing theses with titles like Otherness and Heterodoxy in the Silver Surfer.”

There certainly was no shortage of backlash to Maher’s original comments, something that has only increased now that he’s essentially moving on from the controversy on Twitter. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Not Happy

A Request

A Valid Question

Perfect Photo

Don’t Forget

Thanks, Tony Stark

Isn’t It Ironic?

A+ Gif

Tagged:
,

Related Posts