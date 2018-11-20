Bill Maher Ignoring Stan Lee Backlash, But Marvel Fans Aren’t Letting Him Forget

Bill Maher courted a bit of controversy earlier this week for his comments about Stan Lee, and it looks like that isn’t far from Marvel fans’ minds.

Late Saturday night, the talk show host took to Twitter to tweet about President Trump’s response to the California wildfires, marking his first public comments of sorts after the Lee controversy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Great to see the president here in Cali. I’m kidding, it made me spit up. Glad the fire is 55% contained. Unfortunately, he’s only 10% contained. — Bill Maher (@billmaher) November 18, 2018

The whole hullabaloo started from a post on Maher’s blog, where he questioned the passionate response to Lee’s death earlier in the week, and essentially argued that comic books aren’t as culturally important as everyone makes them out to be.

“Twenty years or so ago, something happened – adults decided they didn’t have to give up kid stuff,” Maher ranted. “And so they pretended comic books were actually sophisticated literature. And because America has over 4,500 colleges – which means we need more professors than we have smart people – some dumb people got to be professors by writing theses with titles like Otherness and Heterodoxy in the Silver Surfer.”

There certainly was no shortage of backlash to Maher’s original comments, something that has only increased now that he’s essentially moving on from the controversy on Twitter. Here’s a round-up of some of those responses.

Not Happy

Big fan but the Stan Lee thing wasn’t cool ? — blackrushhour (@Terry_MrGame) November 18, 2018

A Request

Bill, rethink your Stan Lee position. It’s wrong on many levels. — Joe Slepski (@TheJoeSlepski) November 18, 2018

A Valid Question

Did he show up with a comic book? — J Nabb (@JayNabbOfficial) November 18, 2018

Perfect Photo

Yep. God bless those firefighters … and the man who wrote stories inspiring them to become heroes. #StanLee pic.twitter.com/NYTo1wpYXK — Gutshot76 (@Gutshot76) November 18, 2018

Don’t Forget

Know who else was in “Cali?”



Stan Lee. pic.twitter.com/P9b88t3035 — スライムセンセイ (@Yamstarch) November 18, 2018

Thanks, Tony Stark

Isn’t It Ironic?

It’s amazing that you’re aware of Trump’s lack of critical thinking, yet can dismiss Stan Lee’s legacy without irony. — Iantos (@IantosWolf) November 18, 2018

A+ Gif